How To Get The Great Stars Hammer In Elden Ring

A great hammer with three stars at its ends, the Great Hammer in Elden Ring is designed to induce bleeding in enemies. A weapon of an ill-omen, this great hammer restores the health of its wielder with each hit to the enemies.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find two Great Stars Hammers in one playthrough and how you can use them to craft an amazing strength build.

Great Stars Hammer Location in Elden Ring

The Great Stars Hammer in Elden Ring can be looted from a cart on Altus Plateau.

This cart can be found south of the Road of Inequity Side Path Site of Grace, being pulled by two trolls. To reach this area, you must first find two pieces of the Dectus Medallion or complete the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

FYI You can obtain the second Great Stars Hammer by invading and killing Magnus, the Beastclaw, during the White Mask Varre questline.

Both of these paths will take you to the Altus Plateau. Go north until you find the first Minor Erdtree. The Road of Inequity Side Path Site of Grace is just north of the Minor Erdtree.

From the site of grace, go south to find a carriage surrounded by some enemies. Hit one of the trolls to stop the carriage. The best course of action is to clear the area of enemies and then loot the Great Stars Hammer in the Elden Ring.

Great Stars Hammer Stats and Requirements

The Great Stars Hammer in Eden Ring requires 22 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with both Str and Dex stats.

Great Stars Hammer’s default weapon skill is Endure, which can be replaced with any compatible Ash of War. You can also infuse this hammer with any grease or magic.

This great hammer weighs 10 and can be sold for 100 runes to any merchant in the game. The unique property of this weapon is that it restores 1% health upon every hit, even if the enemy blocks your hit.

Dual-wielding the Great Stars Hammers will end up restoring 2% of your health per hit. This great hammer can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+25), it deals 330 Physical damage in addition to Bleed Build-up.

Great Stars Hammer Best Build in Elden Ring

For the best Great Stars Hammer build in Elden Ring, we will be dual-wielding them with the Stormcaller Ash of War applied to both.

As we will be focusing on the weapon skill, use the following talismans.

Mix the following Crystal Tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

For spells, go with the following.

Select the following attire items.

White Mask of Varre

Raptor’s Black Feathers

Invest your points in the following stats, as this is a strength-based build.