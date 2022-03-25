Elden Ring has many minor dungeons, and many of these are hidden away in areas where players won’t even look for them. This walkthrough will help you complete the Ruin-Strewn Precipice minor Dungeon in Elden Ring and get you valuable items such as the Serpent-god’s Curved Sword, a Dragon heart and the Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword.

How to get to Ruin-Strewn Precipice in Elden Ring

Ruin-Strewn Precipice is a minor dungeon located in the northern corner of Liurnia of the Lakes region of the game.

The dungeon is an important one, as it is not completely optional. If you have not been able to find the two halves of the medallion for the Grand Lift of Dectus, this dungeon is the only other way for you to get to Altus Plateau.

This makes the dungeon compulsory for some players who don’t want to go to the horrible area of Caelid.

The dungeon features Winged Dames and Land Octopuses as the major enemies. You will also see some Vulgar Militia enemies and a few miners as well. The major item found here is the Serpent-god’s Curved Sword. The other special items are dropped as boss loot.

The entrance to the dungeon is north of Liurnia of the Lakes. You can see a small long stream in the northern area, simply head into this. The stream is in a valley between two cliffs, and at the end of the stream, you will find the entrance to the dungeon.

Unlike most dungeons, you can see that the dungeon is not a cave but actually a series of different level platforms that ascend you to Altus Plateau as you progress through it. The entrance is not a cave, but actually a ladder on a wooden platform.

Elden Ring Ruin-Strewn Precipice Walkthrough

After you activate the Site of Grace, ride the lift up and follow the platform on your left. Climb the stairs at the end and at the top, you will face your first bat in the area. Continue beyond and here, you will face a Chanting Winged Dame along with multiple bats. This will be a difficult fight, so make sure you kill the Bats before you engage the Dame. The Chanting Winged Dame also has a grab attack that you want to avoid.

Defeat the Dame and the Bats and behind where the Dame was waiting for you, is another ladder. Up the ladder, you will start finding Smithing Stones on the wall, so make sure you grab them. Here, you will face two small Land Octopus and two more Winged Dames, a Chanting and a Sorcerer. We highly recommend against aggroing both at once, as they are too much to handle behind strong and flying enemies.

Defeat the dames and from here, first head southwest. Ride the lift here and head to the opposite direction of the main path to find a ladder. Climb this and walk across the platform to face the bunch of Land Octopus here. Defeat them all and behind the Giant Land Octopus is the Serpent-God’s Curved Sword.

Head back to the lift and head into the clearing ahead of the lift. Here, another site of grace awaits you. This site of grace is the last stop before the boss fight.

How to Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar

The boss for Ruin-Strewn Precipice is Magma Wyrm Makar. Magma Wyrm Makar is similar to the Magma Wyrm you face in Gael Tunnel, but Magma Wyrm Makar spews much more lava from his mouth. This lava will persist for a while and is the biggest nuisance you face in fighting him.

The second biggest attack to watch out is where he stands on his two hind legs and slams his sword into the ground. Watch out for this as it will deal a lot of damage. He can also perform a 180-degree tail sweep to knock you off if decide to stay behind him.

Magma Wyrm Makar is very weak to Bleed and Frost, so make sure you use these to your advantage if you have access to them. If you want to, you can also summon Great Horned Tragoth as a co-operator to help you defeat Magma Wyrm Makar.

For defeating Magma Wyrm Makar, you will get a Dragon Heart and Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword. At the end of the room, you can see an exit that takes you to another lift that will take you to Altus Plateau.