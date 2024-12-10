How To Get The Howl Of Shabriri In Elden Ring

An incantation of the maddening three fingers, Howl of Shabriri, lets the caster shriek out in pain, which induces madness in the surrounding enemies and the caster. The madness makes the caster more powerful and more susceptible to incoming attacks.

Howl of Shabriri is arguably the best body buff incantation in Elden Ring. However, finding it is not that easy as it is well-hidden in a crazy place. In this guide, we will help you find it and explain how you can use it efficiently.

Howl of Shabriri Location

Howl of Shabriri can be obtained from a treasure chest on the second floor of the Frenzied-Flame Tower. This tower is in the Frenzied-Flame Village in the northeastern part of Liurnia.

As you approach this tower, it inflicts Frenzy upon you. There are frenzy-inflicted rats on the ground floor of the tower. Go to the top of the tower and kill the Frenzied enemies to stop the tower from spreading it.

You will notice a treasure chest on the second floor of the tower. Open it to collect the Howl of Shabriri incantation in Elden Ring.

Howl of Shabriri Stats and Uses

Howl of Shabriri requires 33 Faith and a Sacred Seal to cast. It also needs 21 FP and 38 Stamina for each cast in addition to a spell slot.

Howl of Shabriri belongs to the Frenzied Flame Incantations and it deals fire damage. It is a body buff; hence it can’t be stacked with other body buffs in the game.

The Howl of Shabriri induces madness in the surrounding enemies and the caster. It increases the damage output of the caster by 25% and also debuffs the physical damage guard by 30% for the next 40 seconds.

This spell also makes the caster more susceptible to attacks by enemies. You can use Old Lord’s Talisman to increase the duration of the Howl of Shabriri up to 52 seconds.

Howl of Shabriri stacks with Golden Vow incantation, but it doesn’t stack with Flame, Grant me Strength. This is a must-have incantation for any build in the game. Despite its high faith requirements, we still recommend that you Respec your character to use the Howl of Shabriri to gain a sweet 25% attack bonus against enemies.