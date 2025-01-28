How To Get The Estoc In Elden Ring

A large piercing sword, Estoc in Elden Ring, is used to skewer enemies with precision. Being a nimble weapon despite its size, this thrusting sword depends on the Dexterity of its wielder.

In this guide, we will tell you how to get an Estoc in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft an amazing Dexterity-based build for the end-game and DLC bosses.

Estoc Location in Elden Ring

Estoc in Elden Ring can be obtained in one of three ways. It is a starting equipment for the Confessor Class. However, if you decide to start the game with another class, you can still purchase it from two locations.

Estoc can be purchased for 3000 Runes from the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes. This merchant can be found sitting right next to the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace and can’t be missed.

You can also purchase it for 3000 Runes from Patches near the Scenic Isle Site of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes. However, for this purpose, you must first find and forgive Patches inside the Murkwater Cave.

Estoc Stats and Requirements

Estoc in Elden Rin requires 11 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield. It has E scaling with Str and C scaling with Dex stats.

The default weapon skill for Estoc is Impaling Thrust, which can be replaced with any compatible Ash of War. You can also apply magic and grease to this weapon.

Estoc in Elden Ring can be upgraded with Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+25), it deals 262 Physical damage. It weighs 4.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Estoc Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Estoc with the default weapon skill. As this is a Dexterity-based build, distribute your points in the following stats.

Vigor: 50

Endurance: 40

Dexterity: 75

Use a fully upgraded Finger Seal to cast the following incantations.

Go with the following talismans.

For the armor, go with any Light or Medium armor that allows you to roll fast.