How To Get Unalloyed Gold Needle in Elden Ring

The Unalloyed Gold Needle in Elden Ring has a couple of purposes in the entire game. It is used during the Millicent questline on two, rarely three occasions. This guide will discuss where you can find the Gold Needle and its uses.

Location of Unalloyed Gold Needle in Elden Ring

The Unalloyed Gold Needle can be found during the start of Millicent’s questline. It is one of the first objectives you are tasked to do. You can pick up this task from Gowry in Gowry’s Shack.

Visit Gowry in his shack, which can be found north of Sellia Gateway in the Caelid Region of the Lands Between. This task can be picked up on your first interaction with him. After you meet him, he will ask you to fetch the needle (also named Gowry’s needle) from Commander O’Neil, a Great Bossnearby Great Boss. He can be found due west of the shack. There are cliffs in the way, but you can get a pretty good idea from the map below. Put down a marker in the image below to get to the area.

Being a Great Boss, this fight won’t be easy. All we can say is to take care of the subordinates first. This will lessen his attack power, and you can build the fight from here on. Don’t take up too much time, as he can reset his ability and send his subordinates after you again. Defeating him will get you the Needle and unlock a Site of Grace; Heart of Aeonia.

What to do with the Unalloyed Gold Needle in Elden Ring?

The first use of this needle is to help Millicent regain her strength and cure her from Scarlet Rot. This will happen in the following two steps;

Step 1

Retrieve the needle and go back to Gowry. The Needle will be broken, and he will need time to mend it. Give her the needle and go to a Site of Grace. This will reset the area. Go back to Gowry, and the needle will be fixed.

Step 2

The needle will be fixed now. Gowry will ask you to take it to Millicent at the Church of Plague. At the Sellia Gateway, a road goes to the east. Following this road will take you to the church. The following map should help you to get there.

Once there, talk to Millicent and give her the needle. Exhaust her dialogue and rest at the Site of Grace. Go back to Millicent, and she should be healed.

Another use of this needle is at the end of this questline. Once you end the quest, a flower will bloom at the scene of the last boss fight. Go to this flower, and a prompt will appear on the screen telling you to return the needle to the flower. Doing this will give you the following items: