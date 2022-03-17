Elden Ring Prophet Builds Guide

All the classes in Elden Ring have different paths that they can follow by investing in different stats and using various item combinations. This guide will outline different Prophet Class Builds in Elden Ring and their various spell, items and Talisman requirements.

Elden Ring Prophet Builds

Prophet is the basic Faith starting class in Elden Ring. It comes with a high affinity towards incantations from the start of the game. Most of the Elden Ring Prophet builds here will include Faith as one of the primary stats, with other variations and armament choices that will make a major difference.

With this, let’s dive into the variety of Prophet Builds in Elden Ring.

Prophet of Blasphemy

Class: Prophet

Prophet Weapon: Blasphemous Blade

Blasphemous Blade Flask Distribution: 4 HP and rest for FP.

4 HP and rest for FP. Spells: Golden Vow, Flame, Grant Me Strength and any healing spell you can get your hands on.

Golden Vow, Flame, Grant Me Strength and any healing spell you can get your hands on. Talismans: Two Finger Heirloom, Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom, Flock’s Canvas Talisman, Fire Scorpion’s Charm and Carian Filigreed Crest

The build is a Strength Faith Build. The main weapon of choice, Blasphemous Blade, requires 22 Strength, 21 Faith and 15 Dexterity to use, and has D scaling in all, so we will focus on Strength and Faith. To get this blade, you’ll need to defeat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy and trade in his remembrance at the Finger Reader.

As soon as you start, we recommend putting in points into Vigor, Mind and Strength. Since most of the items mentioned here are mid-game items, leveling for these items from the very start of the game will do nothing but make the game harder for you initially, and since you already need strength for this build, nothing will go wrong with these attributes.

The two spells mentioned will help increase your damage, both physical as well as fire, whilst also increasing your resistance. Since Blasphemous Blade does deal fire damage with every hit and with its weapon skill, this drastically increases the damage of your weapon.

Moreover, since you will have high FP as a caster, use healing spells to regain health so you can get more FP flasks for the journey.

Lastly, the talismans we are using will increase our faith, dexterity, incantation spell effectiveness and reduce FP for weapon skill respectively. Though we are not investing heavily in Dexterity, the only reason we need increased dexterity is to increase the casting speed for spells.

You can simply switch it out for Starscourge Heirloom, which will increase your strength. The last talisman is used so that we can spam the Weapon Skill of Blasphemous Blade, Taker’s Flame.

How to use Prophet of Blasphemy Build

Dealing with normal enemies is quite straightforward. A strength weapon that also deals fire damage is quite self-explanatory. The point where you must utilize all your skills is when you either face a large group of enemies, or a boss.

At this point, use both Golden Vow and Flame, Grant Me Strength Spell to boost your defense, physical damage and fire damage. Now, simply start using your weapon skill if you are at a distance from the target, and as soon as you get in melee range, start swinging. Naturally, swings will deal higher damage as both the physical and fire component of the damage is buffed, allowing you to dish out massive number in damage to your enemy.

Blood Dragon’s Prophet

Class: Prophet

Prophet Weapon: Reduvia, Dragon Communion Seal

Reduvia, Dragon Communion Seal Spells: Bloodboon, Agheel’s Flame, Bloodflame Talons and Dragonmaw

Bloodboon, Agheel’s Flame, Bloodflame Talons and Dragonmaw Talismans: Two Finger Heirloom, Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom, Flock’s Canvas Talisman and Marika’s Soreseal

The build features most of the Dragon Communion Spells as well as Blood Damage. For both of these, Arcane and Faith are the two major attributes, along with minor investment in Dexterity.

The build is not focused on the weapon but depends majorly on your Catalyst as we will focus on upgrading it rather than the weapon alone.

The only reason we selected Reduvia is because it scales good with arcane and can be found in the early game. You can switch it for other weapons if you want depending on your choice.

The talismans again increase most of your attributes, and the fire damage dealt from the Dragon Communion spells. These spells are extremely effective as they have a long-range, wide AoE and high damages, but since investing in Arcane is a work of dedication, most people never get to use them.

How to use Blood Dragon’s Prophet

The build is a very FP hungry build and requires excellent flask management. We recommend players try to rally enemies into groups and then clear out the groups all together with a single dragon spell.

The component of blood enters the equation when you don’t have enough time to cast a dragon spell, as they are slow. You can use any of the blood spells or Reduvia to inflict bleed damage, which will also stagger the enemy. Most bosses and stronger enemies tend to dodge back after you stagger them, so you will have enough time to cast a dragon incantation.

Since the two types of spells you are using are completely different from each other, you have a good chance against enemies who are resistant to any one of these.

No enemy in the game is resistant to both fire and blood ailments, and since Dragonmaw deals physical damage, it is sure to deliver decent damage to every enemy you face.

Prophet of the Greater Will

Class: Prophet

Prophet Weapon: Coded Sword and Cipher Pata

Coded Sword and Cipher Pata Talisman: Two Fingers Heirloom, Flock’s Canvas Talisman, Shard of Alexander and Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

This is it. A faith build, where we invest in nothing but Vigor, Mind, Endurance and Faith.

The main part of this build is supported by the Coded Sword and Cipher Pata. Cipher Pata can be acquired as soon as you get to Roundtable Hall, on the lower floor. The build can be acquired at the very start of the game and can be easily leveled up from there, without much grind.

The weapons scale with Faith exclusively, so you can freely invest as much as you like without any compromise to your non casting damage.

We didn’t mention any specific spells for this build as the possibilities are endless. You can use any incantation you want with this build, though we will suggest at least one healing incantation so you can lay light on HP Flasks.

The talismans here are purely for your faith attribute and increasing damage output. Since your skill on Cipher Pata and Coded Sword allows you to ignore the shield any enemy is using, you can easily spam fast attacks from both the weapons and your damage will increase with successive hits.

How to use Prophet of the Greater Will

The build is quite easy to understand since it is a pure build and lacks complications. You have veery high faith and your weapon scales with faith. You can use any incantation you want and will excel at both ranged and melee combat.

Cipher Pata are fist weapons and have fast combos. Their damage stacks up very well with Rotten Winged Sword Insignia.

The special skill of the weapon allows you to deal full damage regardless of whether the enemy is blocking or not. This will help you against most enemies in Limgrave and Lyndell Royal Capital, where spear knights hide behind their giant shields.

With the wide range of incantations, you will have no problem dealing with enemies that are immune or resistant to Holy damage. Almost all damage-type incantations can be found, and you can exploit every weakness your enemy has in Elden Ring.