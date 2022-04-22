Elden Ring is filled with different weapons types, talismans, and incantations suited for all playstyles. This guide will cover how to get Flock’s Canvas Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Flock’s Canvas Talisman in Elden Ring

Flock’s Canvas is a talisman that Greatly Increases the Potency of incantations by 8%. This talisman man is for you if you are running around with a hybrid build and need some juicy buffs before every encounter.

To get the Talisman, you will have to find Gowry at Gowry’s Shack, located North of Selia Gateway.

There is a catch to it. You cannot just kill Gowry and take the Talisman when you reach there. If he dies, he will spawn again since he uses one of many Kindred of Rots as a host.

So, to get the Talisman, you will have to start doing the Millicent questline. She can be first found in the middle of the Aoenia Swamp in Caelid. She will spawn as a recusant, and you will have to defeat her.

After defeating her, you will have to complete the puzzle in Selia City, which will then unlock the path upwards. In the Church of The Plague, you will find Millicent inflicted with rot and missing an arm.

There you will give an Unalloyed Gold Needle to Millicent, which will pause then pause the rot and the start of the Millicent Questline. You will encounter her multiple times in the Lands Between.

After your final encounter, you will go back to Gowry at Growy’s Shack and kill him. Afterward, you will get Flock’s Canvas Talisman and a Bell Bearing as a reward.