In Elden Ring, Ashes of War are upgrade materials that players can apply on different weapons and shields to upgrade and modify them. Golden Vow is one of such ashes and this guide will tell you exactly where to find Ash of War Golden Vow in Elden Ring, which rewards with the Golden Vow skill.

Where to Find Ash of War Golden Vow in Elden Ring

Golden Halberd, forged with gold and wielded by the order of tree sentinels, has the default skill of Golden Vow. If you possess the weapon, you will have the skill by now. If you don’t, you can get the skill by following the procedure below.

You can either get the weapon from Limgrave where it is dropped by tree sentinel. Otherwise, you can get the skill by collecting the Ash from Limgrave.

In order to find Ash of War: Golden Vow, players must first head to the northern parts of Limgrave. There are plenty of locations here to find Ashes of War. Limgrave has over 20 of these ashes and most of them are obtained from defeating different enemies and bosses.

The location of the Mounted Knight in Limgrave is provided in the map below:

After reaching there, players will find a lonely, armored knight mounted on a horse with a huge shield on his back. Players will need to engage and defeat him. The fight will however not be overly challenging. Hence, you have nothing to fret about.

Once, you have defeated the knight, you can claim the Ash and ultimately the Golden Vow skill.

What is Ash of War: Golden Vow

Golden Vow skill is a useful and handy skill during battles. It allows the character and their allies to have a strong defense. It also adds provides the Sacred affinity which adds Holy Damage and Faith scaling on all melee weapons.