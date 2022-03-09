Elden Ring has so many weapons simply hidden away in the massive world. One of these weapons is the Coded Sword, a weapon with a particularly strong skill. This guide will let you know where to find the Coded Sword in Elden Ring and outline its moveset.

Where to find the Coded Sword in Elden Ring

Coded Sword is a Straight Sword in Elden Ring, but the special thing about the sword is that the blade of the sword is made from Holy Ciphers.

The Coded Sword is located in Leyndell, Royal Capital. To get the sword, you need to go to the Ruined Roundtable Hall.

To get to the hall, get to the tree that leads you to Godfrey, take it down to the sand-filled corner of the castle. Here, kill the dogs and then climb the roof of the horse stables in the corner.

This leads you to a balcony and a small door here will lead into the Ruined Roundtable Hall.

The place is an exact replica of the Roundtable Hall where the two fingers guide you. You can search every room here to find many valuable items.

From the Roundtable, head into the room where you find the Two Fingers in your Roundtable Hall. Here, on a throne, you can find the Coded Sword.

The weapon has the basic moveset of any Straight Sword in the game. The sword deals only Holy Damage.

The weapon Skill is ‘Unblockable Blade’. This imbues it with light and extends the length of the blade, letting you perform a sweep attack that cannot be blocked.

The weapon cannot be infused with Ashes of War, nor enhanced with Magic or other Consumables. It can only be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones.