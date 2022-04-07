The Divine Tower of Limgrave might seem impossible to reach because of the broken bridge, but do not give up yet. This guide will show you how to get to the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring with the easiest route available.

How to Get to The Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring

The Divine Towers are places that only can be unlocked after you have defeated the Rune-Bearer for that Tower. Only then can you have access to the Divine Tower.

Each specific Tower has some tricks, but it becomes much easier to deal with it once you understand.

To reach the Divine Tower of Limgrave, you will have to defeat Godrick, The Grafted in the Stormveil Castle.

After defeating him, you will make your way towards the LiftSide Chamber Grace of site.

After you have interacted with the grace, head outside the door and go South, where you will encounter many enemies. You can either eliminate all of them or just run past them.

You will then encounter stairways going downward. You will also encounter some ballistae on your way, so try to avoid them as much as you can.

They will deal a lot of damage and might even kill you, so avoiding them is your best option.

After you pass the castle gate, go left side towards the illuminating door where a lion type is resting. Just run by it, and you will encounter a grace of site.

Interact with the site to reset the enemies chasing you. Head up the stairs, and there you will encounter three ruin guards.

How to Defeat the Ruin Guards in Elden Ring

There will be Three Ruin Guards. Once you head towards the bridge, they will activate. There will be One Archer and Two Halberds. To defeat them in the easiest way possible, make them a target for the Archer.

It will not deal tons of damage, but it will quickly open up the halberd guard’s weak points. That will allow you to deal tons of damage without doing anything except dodging attacks.

After you have dealt with the halberd, run towards the Archer. If he tries to shoot at you, take cover behind the pillars on the platform. They can provide you protection against the Archer.

Once you get close to it, start hitting it with whatever weapon you are using. It is not that good in close range, so it will be easy to take care of it.

After you are done with the Ruin Guards, you will see a Portal behind the Archer Ruin Guard. Take the portal which teleports you to the other side of the bridge, and then you can make yourself to the top.

When you finally get to the top, activate the rune you obtained from Grodrick, The Grafted. And you have cleared the Divine Tower of Limgrave.