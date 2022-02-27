Tetsu’s Rise is a tower in Elden Ring which is sealed by a mysterious blue barrier. The following guide will explain just how to remove the barrier to unlock Testu’s Rise in Elden Ring and enter the tower.

Where to Find Testu’s Rise

Elden Ring contains a couple of towers that are sealed off by mysterious barriers such as Testu’s Rise and Oridys’s Rise. The only way to enter these towers is by solving their puzzles. Continue reading to find how to solve the puzzle for the Testu’s Rise tower.

Testu’s Rise is located in Liurnia Lake, north of Raya Lucaria Academy. The tower is fairly easy to locate. Still, if you’re having trouble spotting it, follow these steps.

Go to the southern tip of Liurnia Lake Island. There, you’ll notice a Site of Grace. Look for a footpath leading upward just before the Site of Grace. This path leads directly up to Tetsu’s Rise.

How to Unlock Testu’s Rise in Elden Ring

When you go up to Testu’s Rise, the door will not open. To open it, you’ll need to first solve a puzzle. The question is, however, where is the puzzle?

A podium can be found near the entrance to Testu’s Rise. This podium houses the puzzle you’re looking for. When you interact with the podium, the puzzle will appear. You should read it. It will say, “Seek three wise beasts.”

Surprise! Surprise! It’s not a puzzle, but rather a scavenger hunt, and it’s a simple one. The only question is what or who are the wise beasts.

The three wise beasts are three similar ghost turtles that can be found across the island. All you have to do is find them and kill them to gain access to the tower. Killing them is also very simple. A single strike with any type of weapon will suffice.

When you interact with the podium, however, zombies and ethereal skeletons will spawn and attack you. Although they are easy to deal with, you should not bother taking them down because they will respawn infinitely and attack you.

All you have to do is keep moving in the direction of the turtles and only take down those who get in your way.

The Testu’s Rise will be unlocked once you have annihilated all three Wise Beasts. Make your way inside and up to the top floor. There’s a treasure chest there with the Memory Stone.

The Memory Stone is valuable because it adds a spell slot to your spell slot capacity. In a nutshell, it allows you to equip an additional spell at a Site of Grace.

Testu’s Rise Wise Beast Locations

We’ve covered the locations of all three wise beast/ghost turtles that you’ll need to locate in order to unlock Testu’s Rise.

Wise Beast Location #1

The first Wise Beast is by far the easiest to locate. When you finish reading the puzzle at the podium, turn and look left to see the first Wise Beast/ghost turtle crawling near a bush a few steps away. Kill it in order to move to the next Wise Beast.

Wise Beast Location #2

The second Wise Beast can be found in the southeastern end of the island. In the southern part of the island, look for craggy rocks. The Wise Beast/ghost turtle hides beneath the rock on a grassy ledge. Take it down as well, and then return to the tower.

Wise Beast Location #3

The third and final Wise Beast/ghost turtle can be found to the east of Testu’s Rise. To be more specific, it’s hidden around the back of the tower.

It’s okay if you don’t see the Wise Beast on the ground because it isn’t there. It’s actually hanging from the side of a tree so you’ll have to look up.

Since it is halfway in the air, we recommend using a ranged weapon to take it down. To knock out the turtle, you’ll need to either directly target it or smash down the tree.