There are several locations in Elden Ring that are protected by magical barriers. Lenne’s Rise Tower is one of such locations and hence requires players to go through a few hoops before being able to gain access. The following guide will show players just how to get into the Lenne’s Rise Tower in Elden Ring.

How to Get into Lenne’s Rise Tower in Elden Ring

The door to Lenne’s Rise Tower is sealed by magic. While players may lose hope at the start since there appears to be no way to enter, a little research and strategy go a long way to help players remove the barrier in-between.

Take note that players can easily reach the tower at any point in the game.

You’ll see a Spiritspring Jump whirlwind near the tower. You must mount your horse and jump at a proper angle to reach Lennes Rise Tower.

If you want to climb to the top of the tower, consider stepping into the upper area’s balcony, where you can leap on and stroll up the stairs.

On the Spiritspring Jump whirlwind, we advise using only one jump, waiting until you begin to lose speed, and then using Torrent’s second jump.

If you do it at the right moment, you should be able to reach the top of Lenne’s Rise Tower with ease. Fortunately, if you miss due of the leap, you shouldn’t take too much damage. You’ll get hurt if you stop at height and then by falling, you’ll take fall damage.