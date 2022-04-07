Elden Ring Dragon Builds Guide

In today’s guide, we will be looking at some of the best Dragon builds in Elden Ring. We will also be looking at how to make an all-rounder build and a more powerful build suited for PvP.

Elden Ring Dragon Builds

Elden Ring supports a magnitude of different playstyles. If you are one of those players who prefer to run an incantation-heavy build, then this guide is for you as we will be going over some of the best builds you can make that focus on Dragon Incantations.

Jump To:

Best All-Rounder Dragon Build

Best PvP Suited Dragon Build

Best All-rounder Dragon Build in Elden Ring

Flask Usage: FP

Weapons: Any Weapon of Choice

Shield: Jellyfish Shield

Armor: Malformed Dragon Set

Talisman: Ritual Sword Talisman, Faithful’s Canvas, Flock’s Canvas, Fire Scorpion Charm, Lightning Scorpion.

Flask of Wondrous Physick: Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Winged Crystal Tear/Cerulean Hidden Tear

Primary Stats: Faith, Arcane

Secondary Stats: Vigor

Incantations: Agheel’s Flame, Rotten Breath, Dragonice, Greyolls’s Roar, Dragonclaw, Dragonmaw

How To Play with All-Rounder Dragon Build

This is an all-rounder dragon build that is useful in all kinds of situations. You don’t need incredibly high stats for this, and most of the items used in this build can easily be obtained.

Use Agheel’s Flame as the main incantation because of its versatile nature and deals a lot of damage. This incantation has a long range and isn’t easily dodged.

Your secondary incantation, Rotten Breath, will spew out Scarlet Rot and the good thing about this spell is that you can use it even while riding your horse which will give you mobility while fighting an enemy that requires your to move around a lot.

If a hoard of enemies surrounds you, use Greyoll’s Roar, which will deal damage to all the enemies within the AoE and knock down most of them, giving you a small window to catch your breath. This will also reduce the enemy’s damage dealt by 20% while increasing yours by 10%.

Finally, if it comes down to close-range combat, use Dragonclaw or Dragonmaw incantation because of its Hyper Armor ability. These are especially useful against enemies you cannot one-shot.

Contagious Fury skill of the Jellyfish Shield will increase all damage dealt by the incantations.

Best PvP Dragon Build in Elden Ring

Flask Usage: FP

Weapons: Rivers of Blood Katana

Armor: Okina Mask, Veteran’s Armor, Bull-Goat Gauntlets, and Greaves

Talisman: Fire Scorpion Charm, Flock’s Canvas Talisman, Great-Jar’s Arsenal/Ritual Sword Talisman, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Flask of Wondrous Physick: Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Opaline Bubbletear

Primary Stats: Vigor, Faith, Arcane

Secondary Stats: Mind, Endurance

Incantations: Flame Grant Me Strength, Catch Flame, Agheel’s Flame, Ekzykes’s Decay, Borealis’s Mist

How To Play with PvP Dragon Build

This build is great for PvP but also works well for PvE. Use Agheel’s Breath as the main incantation because of its long range, and it deals the most damage.

For close-range combat, you can use the Catch Flame incantation. You can spam this incantation until you run out of FP, and if the enemy is still alive, use your handy River of Blood Katana and stack up bleed damage to take out any enemy that comes in front of you.

If you encounter some enemy that is resistant to fire damage, you can use Ekzykes Decay – the notorious scarlet rot attack and right after that, you can use Borealis’s Mist and deal a lot of damage.

A good tip while using the ranged dragon incantations such as Agheel’s Breath and Ekzykes’s Decay is that rather than aiming it right at the enemy, aim at the spot where you think the enemy will end up in the next moment, which means aim ahead.

This build is very FP hungry, so make sure to keep extra FP flasks.