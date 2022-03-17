Rotten Breath is an incantation for players looking to spill toxic fumes on the Lands Between. The following guide will explain how and where to find Rotten Breath in Elden Ring.

How to Get Rotten Breath in Elden Ring

Rotten Breath is highly effective against bosses and can prove most useful in situations where players are being overwhelmed by enemies. It’s specifically deadly against Radahn. Use it against him and run away until he gets melted.

Rotten Breath is a purchasable incantation in Elden Ring but requires a Dragon Heart instead of Runes. Hence, requiring the killing of a dragon.

In order to purchase rotten breath you need to head to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. This is a church located southwest of Caelid. The church not only contains the Rotten Breath but also a handful of other useful Incantations.

Rotten Breath will cost a single Dragon Heart. Though you still need 15 Faith and 12 Arcane points to cast it. The Cathedral of Dragon Communion should not be confused with the Church of Dragon Communion which is the lower-level version containing mediocre level incantations.

How to get Dragon Heart in Elden Ring

There’s a giant dragon resting in Caelid who will not fight back no matter how much damage you do to him. Head to the Fort Faroth Site of Grace and then travel west from the site of Grace unless you see a huge feather-covered tail on the ground.

Start to attack the tail with your weapon and a health bar will appear on the screen. Now, take your time and kill it with ease as the dragon is not going to fight back. After killing it, you’ll get a Dragon Heart along with 80,000 Runes.