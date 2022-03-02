Elden Ring Best Armors Guide

There are all sorts of riches waiting to be unearthed in Elden Ring, including armor to not only dress your characters better but also protect them from the dangers. They are classified into four different categories: head, chest, arms, and legs. The following guide will attempt to point out the best armors in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Armors

While some gear may be obtained from special locations, as detailed in their respective entries below, most of them are obtained simply by defeating foes. That will eventually task players to grind for new armor because enemies will not always drop the same loot. They might not even drop any loot at all.

To increase your chances, you can always place points into the Arcane stat to increase your item discovery rate.

Best Helmets in Elden Ring

Kaiden Helmet

It is an early-game helmet that you can find at the Northern edge of Limgrave beach.

While alternative helmets are available, we recommend attempting to obtain the Kaiden Helmet as soon as you arrive in Limgrave. You may find it by going to Limgrave Beach, which is west of Grace’s First Step Site.

On the beach, head north to see a soldier sitting over a campfire. This soldier will drop the entire Kaiden armor set.

Prisoner Helmet

Prisoner Helmet is a cast-iron mask that is available from the start if you picked Prisoner class or purchased from Ainsel River merchant located at Liurnia.

The Prisoner Helmet isn’t particularly attractive, but it’s quite durable. If you don’t wish to begin your adventure as a Prisoner, which is one of the best classes in Elden Ring for those looking for a challenge, you can still get it when you reach Liurnia of the Lakes in the Ainsel River underground portion.

You must travel to Liurnia of the Lakes after defeating Godrick, the Grafted in Elden Ring to find the merchant who sells the Prisoner Helmet. Continue up the lake’s eastern bank until you reach the Carian Study Hall, a prominent tall tower protruding from the Liurnia cliff edge.

Continue north until you reach the Ainsel River Well, where you can take the elevator down into the Ainsel River region beneath. The Study Hall and the Ainsel River are both near the Academy Gate Town, but to reach there, you must exit the lake and climb along the higher cliff roads.

Best Chest Armors in Elden Ring

Tree-and-Beast Surcoat

Head to the Gatefront Ruins if you’re looking for decent early-game chest armor in Elden Ring.

A group of soldiers patrolling the ruins with their pet wolves can be found here. If you kill these soldiers, you may cause them to lose part of their equipment, such as this gorgeous Tree-and-Beast Surcoat.

While the colors aren’t the most appealing, this chest piece provides excellent early-game protection and is a must-have for melee builds preparing to face Margit, the Fell Omen.

Twinned Armor

Twinned armor is worn by D but it can be yours if you mak the right moves in Fia’s questline.

When D arrives, go to the Roundtable Hold’s right wing and speak with Fia. You can now talk to Fia secretly while cuddling her and look for a new employment now that D has arrived.

Fia would be grateful if you could return the Weathered Dagger to its proper owner. Return to D and offer him the dagger before returning to the Roundtable Hold.

The quest will progress to the next level as a result of this and D will end up dying inside the Roundtable Hold. In order to find his body, continue along the passage, passing through Master Hewg, the chained blacksmith, until you reach the open doors at the far end.

Once there, you will see Fia next to D’s corpse and you will be able to loot D’s body to acquire Twinned armor.

Best Gauntlets in Elden Ring

Godrick Soldier Gauntlets

Killing normal soldiers around Limgrave has a chance of dropping these gauntlets and these happen to be one of the best early game gauntlets in Elden RIng.

Twinned Gauntlets

Just like the Twinned Armor, you can get the Twinned Gauntlets from D’s dead body as well after completing Fia’s Weathered Dagger quest in Elden Ring.

Best Leg Armors in Elden Ring

Banished Knight Greaves

Although a bit on the heavier side, Banished Knight Greaves in Elden Ring offer excellent melee protection and somewhat decent protection against spells and elemental damage. Banished Knight Greaves are also quite easy to find and don’t require fighting a boss.

Simply head to Stormveil Castle and start killing the Banished Knights there. One of those is bound to drop this piece of leg armor.

Black Knife Greaves

While it may not offer too much in terms of protection since these are Light armor, Black Knife Greaves are excellent for Dexterity builds. If you are a player who prefers dexterity gear and constantly moving around the battlefield, these should definitely be on your radar.

To get the Black Knife Greaves in Elden Ring, you have to get to the town of Ordina. Touch the Haligtree Medallion and then use the Grand Lift of Rold to reach the area.

Once in the town of Ordina, look for an archway with a corpse underneath it which will get you the complete Black Knife Assassin armor set.

Elden Ring Best Starting Armor

If you are someone who is new to the world of SoulsBorne games or struggling in the early hours of Elden Ring, you might want to consider creating a new character with a better starting armor.

Your choice of a class can have a major impact on how easy your early hours of Elden Ring can be and the armor is a big part of that.

Personally, I would recommend choosing the Vagabond class for its Vagabond Knight Set to provide you with excellent protection and a 100% physical resistance shield.

If heavy armor isn’t your thing then the Hero class is also a good consideration for the Champion Armor Set which still offers good protection with a shield while ensuring mobility.