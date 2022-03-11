How to Get Great Jar’s Arsenal Talisman in Elden Ring

You must have already met Alexander the pot boy in Elden Ring. However, he isn’t the only “pot being” in the game and there is actually a Pot King as well. In this guide, we will tell you where to find the Giant Pot King and get Great Jar’s Arsenal Talisman in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Giant Pot King Great Jar Location

To access the area where Giant Pot King is situated, head to Siofra River Well and take the elevator up north to reach the ravines in the Caelid region. You must have 2 Stonesword Keys with you if you want to get your hands on the Great Jar’s Arsenal.

To get to the exact location of Great Jar’s Arsenal, get to the Siofra River Well right next to an Erdtree. Go down using the lift and you will reach the Siofra River.

From there, head northeast by following the path until you reach a building with another elevator. The Elevator will take you to the top. Ignore all the enemies here and just use torrent to reach the elevator.

Get off from the elevator and keep moving north along the river until you reach an elevator. This elevator is not like the previous two elevators that you encountered. Use the 2 Stonesword Keys that you brought to activate this elevator. This elevator will take you up to Caelid.

Keep moving forward in the northwest direction and you will end up at the Big Pot. Ditch the giant on your way. This giant will have a huge bow and arrow in his hands and might shoot at you.

You’ll have to watch out as it’s likely to one-shot you. Try to hide behind the nearby trees and get to the pot. Once at the pot, hide and de-aggro the giant first.

How to Get the Great Jar’s Arsenal in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Great Jar’s Arsenal is a type of Talisman that you can get from the Giant Jar North of Isolated Merchant’s Shack.

The Talisman of the Great Jar’s Arsenal greatly enhances the maximum equipment load available. As a result, it might be advantageous for players who wish to develop heavy armor and heavy weapon builds.

To get the Great Jar’s Arsenal, you have to defeat the Giant Jar’s three champions which can be summoned using the red summon signs on the ground.

Talk to Great Jar and it will simply respond with “…” but that means you have basically triggered its questline now and can progress further to get the talisman.

Touch one red summon sign at a time and defeat one Duelist Knight of the Great Jar one by one. Once you have killed all three Duelist Knight of the Great Jar, interact with the Giant Pot to get the Great Jar’s Arsenal.