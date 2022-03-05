Rivers of Blood is a very strong mid-range Katana in Elden Ring. This weapon is capable of doing both Pierce attacks and Slash and scales primarily with Dexterity, Faith, and Strength. In this guide, we will tell you complete details of how to find the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring

The Rivers of Blood Katana is actually dropped by an NPC invader called the Bloody Finger Okina. This Invader Spawns close to the Church of Repose in the latter part of the game.

So to get to the location of the Rivers of Blood Katana, first of all, get to the Giants Gravepost site of grace marked on the map below.

After reaching the location shown on the map above, you have to move a little forward till you see a statue with a skeleton on it. You will see a birdlike creature fighting with a Giant as well. Right next to them you will encounter Bloody Finger Okina right in front of the Church of Repose who will drop the Rivers of Blood sword for you.

How to defeat the Bloody Finger Okina

To defeat Bloody Finger Okina easily, you can use a powerful spell-like Comet Azur. You can try to stay away from him as much as possible and use the spells to take him out without getting much damage.

The Katana he is using is quite powerful, so it is better to maintain the distance and take him out using the Spells.

Once the Boss is defeated you will get rewarded with the Rivers of Blood Katana and Okina Mask.

This powerful katana comes with an amazing Ash of War ability: Corpse Piler that can deal massive damage to enemies. Moreover, you can also upgrade this katana using the Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.