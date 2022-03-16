The Bull Goat Armor Set in Elden Ring is one of the unique armor sets available in the game. This armor set belongs to an NPC, Great Horned Tragoth and boasts incredible damage negation. In this guide, we will tell you about the complete details of where to find the Bull Goat Armor Set in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Bull Goat Armor Set in Elden Ring

You can get the Bull Goat Armor set by invading into Great Horned Tragoth’s World and defeating him in a battle. But how do you invade Great Horned Tragoth’s world? Well, you’ll need to follow the questline of the notorious Patches! Let’s go through the details below.

Go to Volcano Manor after Speaking with Patches

You’ll meet patches many times throughout Elden Ring, you need to first meet him at Murkwater cave and not kill him, then progress his questline until he reaches Volcano Manor.

So, you must meet him at Murkwater Cave, the Scenic Isle Site of Grace and then near the Fist of Mt. Gelmir Site of Grace.

Once at Volcano Manor, you will need to talk to Tanith sitting in a chair right next to the Site of Grace and select the Join Volcano Manor option.

After that, she will give you the key to the Drawing Room. Now you will need to go into the lobby and enter the second room on the left side for finding the “Letter from Volcano Manor”.

Defeat Old Knight Istvan

Now you will need to go all the way to the Volcano Manor Request: Istvan and there you will encounter a boss called Old Knight Istvan.

Defeat that boss and you will get the Scaled Set Armor as a reward.

Back to Volcano Manor

After that, you will need to return to the Volcano Manor again and talk to Tanith. She will now give you the Magma Shot.

Now again go into the lobby and enter the second room on the left side and collect the “Letter from Volcano Manor” from the dining table.

Defeat Rileigh the Idle

After that you will need to go to the Volcano Manor Request: Rileigh location shown on the map below going through the Bridge of Inequality.

Here you have to defeat Rileigh the Idle boss and as a reward, you will get the Crepus’s Vial and other items.

Third Visit to Volcano Manor

Back to Volcano Manor and talk with the Tanith and once her dialogues end you will get the Serpentbone Blade. Right there in the hall, you will find the patches sitting next to a wall. Grab the Letter to Patches from him.

Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar

Now you will need to travel all the way to the Ruin Strewn Precipice Overlook Site of Grace going all the way through the Volcano Manor Request: Tragoth.

The final location can be seen on the map above as well. Once there enter the door and you will encounter the Magma Wyrm Makar boss there. Defeating that boss will reward you with Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword.

Invade Great Horned Tragoth World

After defeating the boss, you will need to invade the Great Horned Tragoths’ World and here you will encounter the boss. You’ll see the red invasion mark on the ground.

To defeat Great Horned Tragoth, you will need to have some good ranged attacks. This boss had a huge hammer so it would be difficult for you to defeat that boss in a melee fight.

Try to stay away from him and use the ranged attack to lower his health. Eventually, you will be able to defeat the Great Horned Tragoth Boss. Once the Boss is defeated you will need to reload to get the Bull Goat Armor Set in Elden Ring.