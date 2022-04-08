In Elden Ring, there are loads of different weapons and spells that players can use in their adventures. One of such spells is Carian Greatsword, a Sorcery spell in Elden Ring. Sorcery spells are highly independent on Intelligence stat. This guide will explain how to get and use Carian Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Carian Greatsword Spell Stats

The Carian Greatsword is a sorcery spell that summons a magic sword capable of slicing enemies from the sides. It is part of the Carian Sorceries and costs 14 FP per use. Like all the Sorcery spells, the Carian Greatsword is also highly dependent on Intelligence stat.

The Carian Greatsword sorcery spell requires at least 24 Intelligence to be used. This spell is sword sorcery and is part of the Carian Sorcery spell, and as such, its effect can be boosted by the use of the Carian Glintstone Staff. In addition to FP usage, it costs about 22 Stamina per use.

Where to Find Carian Greatsword Spell in Elden Ring

The Carian Greatsword can be obtained from Miriel, Pastor of Vows, located in the Church of Vows. Once you reach the location marked on the map, look for Miriel, the Pastor of Vows. He will sell you the Carian Greatsword, which will cost 10,000 Runes.

For your ease, we have a map image showing the location of Miriel.

Once you purchase Carian Greatsword from Miriel, you can learn the Sorcery spell to be able to use it.

This is all for our Carian Greatsword Spell guide.