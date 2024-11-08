How To Get Loretta’s Greatbow Sorcery In Elden Ring

Loretta’s Greatbow is a sign of loyalty and gratitude in Elden Ring. A Carian sorcery passed down to the Royal Knight Loretta, the only way to obtain it is by overcoming a massive obstacle in the game.

In this guide, we will help you acquire Loretta’s Greatbow Sorcery and help you defeat Royal Knight Loretta in the process.

Loretta’s Greatbow Location

Loretta’s Greatbow Sorcery can only be obtained after killing Royal Knight Loretta in Caria Manor. We have a very detailed guide on how to take down this difficult boss.

To find Royal Knight Loretta, you need to travel all the way to the Northwest corner of Liurnia. Caria Manor is a scary place to traverse, and you must be at least level 50 to attempt it.

Once you reach the end of Caria Manor, a troll and some enemies will stop you from going any further. These long stairs will lead you directly to the Moongazing Grounds.

This area leads to the Three Sisters and here you will encounter the phantom of Royal Knight Loretta. Vowed to protect Princess Ranni from outside harm, Loretta left her phantom to protect her princess at any cost.

Royal Knight Loretta is easy to take down with melee Strength builds. Once you kill her, she will drop Loretta’s Greatbow Sorcery.

FYI: Loretta also uses this sorcery as her main weapon.

Loretta’s Greatbow Stats and Requirements

Loretta’s Greatbow is one of the finest Carian Sorceries in the Elden Ring. This magic allows the user to bring out a massive bow and fire a great magic arrow with it.

This long-ranged attack deals a ton of damage and can be extra helpful in starting fights against bosses or distant enemies.

Loretta’s Greatbow requires 26 Intelligence to cast. It uses one memory slot and 24 FP in addition to 30 Stamina. You will need a good Staff to cast this sorcery.

Loretta’s Greatbow can be charged by holding R1/RB/Right Mouse Click to deal an additional 22% damage. This attack stacks with talismans and tears that increase your attack power.

If you stack it with Godfrey’s Icon, you will get an additional 15% damage on a fully charged shot. Using Lord of Blood’s Exultation in case of bleeding in the vicinity increases the attack power by 20%.

To get the maximum damage output, use it with Terra Magica sorcery. The fully charged shot will result in an additional 57% damage to the enemies.