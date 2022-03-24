Bloody Finger Hunter Yura is one of several NPCs in Elden Ring who has a side mission for you to accomplish. In this Elden Ring Bloody Finger Hunter Yura Questline guide, we will explain each and everything related to Hunter of Bloody Fingers Yura quest in Elden Ring including where to find this NPC, how to begin their questline, the outcomes of your choices along with all the rewards that you will get. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Where to Find Bloody Finger Hunter Yura

There is a character in Elden Ring that you first encounter in northeast of the Seaside Ruins at south Limgrave named Yura, the Hunter of Bloody Fingers. Yura knows a lot about the Dragon Cult. He can be found in the underpass beneath the ruins if you go right from this Site of Grace.

This is not the last time fans will encounter this Yura NPC, as he is the focal point of an alternative quest path. Yura can be engaged and defeated, and it moves along with your progress.

Elden Ring Bloody Finger Hunter Yura Questline

We have explained below the whole Bloody Finger Hunter Yura Questline along with the optional situations as well.

Find and talk to Yura (Optional)

First of all, go to the above mentioned location to find Yura the Bloody Finger Hunter and talk to him. He will stop you from engaging with the Flying Dragon Agheel at the lake the Dragon-burnt ruins.

Kill the Flying Dragon Agheel (Optional)

Despite Yura advising not to engage with the Flying Dragon Agheel, go and fight Agheel in the lake near the Dragon-burnt ruins and kill him.

Then go back to the previous location where you met Yura before and talk to Yura again. Yura lets you know about the Church of the Dragon Communion. You can trade in dragon hearts here for some really powerful incantations.

Defeat the Bloody Finger Nerijus

Now head towards Murkwater Cave which is in the north of Agheel Lake. On your way, Bloody Finger Nerijus will attack you, but Yura will jump in to help you in the fight.

Make sure Yura don’t die in the battle if you want to receive the Reduvia Dagger which will be dropped by Bloody Finger Nerijus once he is killed.

Talk to Yura Again

Head north immediately after killing Bloody Finger Nerijus to find Yura. Yura is located near the Murkwater Coast Grace, further north of the Murkwater Cave. Talk to Yura to get information on his task related to hunting down the Bloody Fingers.

Unlock South Raya Lucaria Gate

After talking to Yura near the Murkwater Coast Grace, head to the Academy of Raya Lucaria which is in the north of Stormveil Castle and in the center of Liurnia.

Get the Glintstone Key from the west side of the Academy, behind a sleeping dragon at the small landmass. Once you have the Glintstone Key, head to the south gate of Academy of Raya Lucaria and engage with the seal to get inside.

Eliminate the Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin

Interact with the Site of Grace and walk through the seal to the north without interacting with it. Follow the bridge and look for a red summon sign on the ground just before the first major break.

Interact with the Red Summon Sign to trigger the battle with Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin and eliminate him. After that, speak with Yura at the bridge next to the summon sign where he will tell you of his hunt of Bloody Finger Eleonora.

When you win this fight, you will receive a Rune Arc and Furlcalling Finger Remedy, Ash of War: Raptor of the Mists when you return to your home world, and Smithing Stone when you talk with Yura.

Eliminate the Bloody Finger Eleonora

After that, go to the Second Church of Marika in the Altus Plateau. You might have to unlock the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach this region. Talk to Yura at the Church of Marika to get the Nagakiba katana.

To gain the Purifying Crystal Tear, one Furlcalling Finger Remedy, and Eleonora’s Poleblade, use this Nagakiba Katana to defeat the Violet Bloody Finger Eleonora who will spawn near the statue.

Talk to Imposter Bloody Finger Hunter Yura

After that, get to the Zamor Ruins Site of Grace in the Mountaintop of Giants where you will meet with the Imposter Yura. He will try to convince you to find the Three Fingers and the Frenzied Flame. He’ll mention Shabriri Grapes, which will tie this quest to the Hyetta quest.

If you kill this Imposter Yura, you will get Iron Kasa helmet and the Ronin armor set. If you follow Yura’s directions, you’ll be able to discover the Three Fingers and unlock a new game ending!