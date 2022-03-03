One of the most exciting things about Elden Ring is its bosses as majority of them are not compulsory for you to defeat. Flying Dragon Agheel is such an example and one of the most powerful bosses to face in the game. The following Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel Boss guide will show how you can easily defeat Flying Dragon Agheel in the game.

Where to Find Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring

Flying Dragon Agheel has a tremendous amount of health. His attacks are lethal and can easily take players down with a single hit.

Considering its huge size, Flying Dragon Agheel is very agile with its movements.

You can find Flying Dragon Agheel in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins of Limgrave. To reach the location, head east from the Church of Elleh till you reach the ruins where Flying Dragon Agheel is guarding a dungeon.

How to Defeat Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring

To defeat Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden ring, we recommend multiple strategies so that you can choose which strategy suits you the most and defeat that boss easily.

Melee Strategy

The first strategy we recommend is using melee attacks. Stay close to its claws and wings throughout the fight, using Torrent to narrow the distance.

Deliver a stomp strike at the dragon, then rotate to the opposite side of Agheel to land a couple of hits.

Agheel’s tail swipe attack shouldn’t be much effective if you stay near the front. However, you must be aware of its fire breath attacks, which are extremely difficult to avoid when holding the monster. It’s important to avoid the attacks by rolling through or dodging them sideways.

Ranged Strategy

The second strategy we recommend is using ranged attacks. You can equip any of Glintstone, Sorcery or the bow to carry out your ranged attacks.

You must always be at a fair distance from this boss to dodge its melee attacks successfully. Agheel will attempt to kill you with its fire breath attacks, but given the distance between you and the dragon, you should be able to easily avoid them.

Never be overconfident in front of him, attacking Flying Dragon Agheel without constantly changing your position will result in your death. Repeat this process until the dragon is dead.