Elden Ring Three Fingers Of Frenzied Flame Location

Although completely optional, the Three Fingers embody the will of the Frenzied Flame, and you need to find them if you have to unlock the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending for Elden Ring. This guide will help you with the Three Fingers location in Elden Ring and provide a basic outline of the Three Fingers questline in the game.

What is the location of Three Fingers?

As the Three Fingers directly oppose the rule of the Greater Will and Two Fingers, they are hidden quite well in the game. Three Fingers can be found in the Cathedral of the Forsaken, which itself is found at the bottom of the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. These can be found below Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

How to get to Three Fingers in Elden Ring?

Before you decide to head to find the Three Fingers, defeat Morgott the Omen King. The path to Three Fingers is Blocked by Morgott’s Grace, and you cannot proceed to the Three Finger’s Chamber without first defeating Morgott. Seeing how puzzling the path to the Three Fingers is, it’s better to defeat Morgott before even coming down to the Cathedral of the Forsaken, even though you can use the Site of Grace to get underground quickly.

To get to the Three Fingers, players need to get to the Forsaken Depths, which is one of the most secretive and hidden areas in the entire game. Forsaken Depths can be found in the lowest part of the Subterranean Shunning Ground.

Subterranean Shunning Grounds can be accessed from the Royal Capital Leyndell. In Leyndell, start from the Balcony Avenue Site of Grace. Descend the stairs, jump over the railing to your left, onto the houses here, and drop down. Head northwest, and next to the first crumbled house on your right you will find a well. Jump down this well, and it directly leads you to the Subterranean Shunning Grounds.

The path to Forsaken Depths is long and confusing, owing to the maze of pipes you need to go through. Starting at the Underground Roadside Site of Grace, turn left and head along the corridor towards the omen. At the end of the corridor, you can find an open cellar hatch that will let you start your descent into the Subterranean Shunning Grounds.

Follow this side tunnel. The way ahead is linear, but there are holes in the tunnel that you can fall into. These holes will take you to side tunnels, and you can simply wall back to the main tunnel, but they are just a waste of time and you’ll find nothing special here, so best to jump over these holes.

After the turn, there is another hole on top of the slope so jump over it and continue into the next room. In this room, an Omen will jump down in front of you and you want to go where the Omen came from. You want to climb the stairs behind the omen, so do it however you want by either defeating the omen or avoiding it like me. After you climb the ladder, you can go right and open the large gate to unlock an easy shortcut back to the Site of Grace.

You want to head through the door that is directly in front of the ladder you climbed, in the giant spiral staircase room. Instead of instantly heading down the stairs, look down the broken ledge to your left. There is another staircase right underneath you, and you need to jump on this ledge and continue down this staircase to the door to progress.

As you are going on, you will come to a staircase. There is a door right next to this staircase that will take you further into the Subterranean Shunning grounds towards the Forsaken Depths.

From here, enter the tunnels to your right as soon as you cross the door The tunnel is infested with Basilisks who will be spewing out Deathblight Mist. The mist is much more dangerous where you have limited mobility and there are a lot of blind spots.

At the end of the tunnel, turn right again and defeat the Omen in front of you. Climb the ladder right of this Omen. Climb the ladder, and go through the door at the end of the platform. From the door, make your way by going through the pipes. Those pesky goblins found in every underground area can knock you off to your death, so stay cautious. In the end, the pipe goes up, and you can jump down to the pipe below running along the wall.

The pipe leads you back into the room where you fought the omen, but now you are positioned well enough to jump into another pipe running through the room. There is an open hole on top of the pipe and you need to jump into it.

As soon as you enter the pipe, head towards the turn in the pipe, and follow the path. At the next turn, you can find another pipe heading off to your left, and you need to take this pipe.

Follow the linear path from here and fall into the first hole that comes in this path. After the drop, continue straight (northeast). There is an enemy waiting to backstab you this fall, so beware.

This tunnel has a single turn to the left, and this will bring you to a ladder. The ladder takes you to the last room of Subterranean Shunning Grounds, and you can take the elevator in this room to descend to the Forsaken Depths.

You will reach Forsaken Depths using the elevator. Rest here, and prepare yourself as you will be fighting Mohg, the Omen Boss next. He is the biggest hurdle in your way to the Three Fingers. Head straight from Forsaken Depths Site of Grace and you will enter Mohg’s boss room. You need to defeat Mohg to proceed. Mohg, the Omen boss that you fight here is a copycat version of the real Mohg but is still a powerful enemy. You can call upon the Dungeater to help if you have freed him from his cell.

After defeating Mohg, you can open the chest on the altar at the back to get Erdtree’s Favor +1 Talisman.

After you have defeated Mohg, you need to hit the altar behind the talisman chest in Mohg’s arena and it will lower down revealing the path to Three Fingers. The path to Three Fingers from here on is a dangerous one, since, it involves the hardest thing to do in any From Software game, platforming.

Players need to jump down the entire section by landing on narrow wooden beams. The first three beams are quite obvious. After you land on the third wooden beam, players can find a small platform in the southeastern corner of the room. From this platform, look towards the north and you can see protruding coffins that you can jump on and continue. From here on you need to carefully observe your surroundings to find the next platform to jump on as you descend.

Along the way, players can also explore the inbuilt platform where the corpses of the Nomadic Merchants are found. Several important items such as the Nomadic Armor set, Inescapable Frenzy spell, and Fingerprint Shield can also be found as you are descending. If you are unsure, you can use rainbow stones to judge if the jump will or will not kill you. If the stone breaks, the jump is too big to be safe.

When you get to the bottom of the underground tower, land on the floor, and it will crumble. Don’t panic, the fall won’t kill you, and you’ll land directly in front of Three Finger’s Chamber. Get the site of grace. Now, you won’t be able to open the door to Three Finger’s Chamber. To unlock the door, all you have to do is remove all your armor. No armor should be equipped if you want to enter the chamber and have an audience with the Three Fingers.

Three Finger’s Questline

Now, the Three Finger’s questline, or the Lord of Frenzied Flame questline is one of the earliest questlines you can start without even knowing it. Irina’s questline and Hyetta’s questline are both required for Three Finger’s questline, although they are not compulsory for interacting with the Three Fingers and getting the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending in Elden Ring.

What Happens After Interacting with Three Fingers?

Three Fingers will mark the player’s flesh, and unlock a unique ending. Since Frenzied Flame is directly opposite Greater Will, Melina will disown you, leaving you Maidenless once again.

If you have interacted with Three Fingers before defeating the Fire Giant in Mountaintops of the Giants, Melina will refuse to sacrifice herself to burn away the Erdtree.

Furthermore, interacting with Three Fingers will lock you out of all other endings. You do not get the choice to use any other Mending Rune even if you got them by completing other major quests. If you want to give up on the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending, you need to complete Millicent’s questline, get the Golden needle, go to Haligtree, defeat Malenia, get Miquella’s Needle, go to Farum Azula, defeat Dragonlord and then use Miquella’s Needle on yourself to free yourself from Frenzied Flame’s hold.

This is presented briefly, but it’s a huge pain. As such, we recommend you only have an audience with the Three Fingers if you want to get the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending.