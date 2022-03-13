Where to Find Flame Of Frenzy for Elden Ring Lord of Frenzied Flame Secret Ending

Elden Ring has many endings for its players, and they can be difficult for you to find if you don’t know how to approach them. This guide will tell you complete details on where to find the Flame of Frenzy in Elden Ring for the Lord of Frenzied Flame secret ending.

Where to Find Flame of Frenzy in Elden Ring

We will tell you complete details about finding this ending in the Elden Ring and the boss you need to defeat along the way.

You will need to enter the sewers below the Leyndell Royal Capital in the first step. The sewers can be accessed through different locations during the early game and end game.

In the early game, you can access it by going through the Avenue Balcony shown on the map above. Get to the Avenue Balcony and jump down from the end, and you will see the well that will take you to the sewer.

In the later stage, when the Leyndell Royal Capital is destroyed, you can access it using a well-like structure that can be seen easily when you go to Leyndell Capital of Ash.

Once you enter the sewers, you will see the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds on the screen.

How to Defeat Mohg the Omen

In the next step, you will need to defeat the Mohg the Omen Boss at the end of the sewers. Reaching the boss can be a little tricky for you, so we will try to explain the boss’s location to you.

From the sewers, get down using the hole in the ground, you will see big sewers pipes. Enter the pipes and continue to move forward.

You can try going through different pipes, and you will reach the end with a ladder going up. Use the ladder to climb up and then again continue to move forward. After getting down again, you will enter the sewer pipes.

Continue to go through the pipes, and you will get to an area with a ladder going up and an enemy waiting for you as well. If you want to climb up the ladder without getting into a fight with the enemy, you will need to be quick.

Climb the ladder, and when you get out of the doorway, you will see a big sewer pipe on your left side. Jump onto that pipe and go till the end. From the end of the pipe, jump down onto a wooden platform on the left side.

Move forward, and right after going through the doorway, you will see an open hole in the sewer pipe below. Jump into the sewer pipe and start moving forward.

Jump down a couple of platforms, and you will reach an elevator going down.

Stand on the switch, and the elevator will go down. Now get out of the elevator, and you will find a Site of Grace there. Continue to move forward from there and get down from stairs in your way.

In the end, you will see the door to the boss room. Enter the Room, and you will find the boss inside. You have to defeat Mohg the Omen to move forward.

Get down from Secret Path behind Mohg

Jump towards the secret path behind Mohg. From here, you will need to get downstairs using the stairs, and you will reach a wooden beam connecting two ends of the structure.

You have to get down using the wooden beams you can see below. Once you have jumped down the wooden beams, you will see some objects extended out of the windows.

Use them to get as much down as possible, and after that, you can jump onto the surface below, and it will break down and take you further below.

Here you will find another site of Grace and a door to the burning scar as well. You can wait for this step till the end of the game or back up save so you can reload it for getting the other endings as well.

Unequip all your gears before interacting with the door to get the burning scar. Then, interact with the door to open it, and a cutscene will be played in which you will get the Burning Scar.

Interact with the Statue

Once done with all the steps above, you have to go to the Fractured Marika. After fighting the final boss of the game, Elden Beast, interact with the Statue, and a cutscene will be played in which you will become the Lord of Frenzied Flame.