Diablo 4 Rogue Unique Items Guide

The class-exclusive unique items for Rogue focus on enhancing movement and speed to enable you to get in and out of fights quickly in Diablo 4.

Remember that while the Rogue class does an insane amount of damage, it is also pretty squishy. You need to use every trick up your sleeve, every enhancement and stat, to dash around the map to evade enemy damage.

You can get your hands on 8 different unique items that are exclusive to the Rogue Class, in Diablo 4. We have listed out all 8 of them while also discussing their mechanics, skills to pair them with, and builds you can use them in.

Asheara’s Khanjar (unique weapon)

Players who opt for a Rogue class will want to focus their attack strategy around their speed to deliver quick and efficient strikes. You may choose to do so by maintaining distance and using a bow or by getting up close using a dagger.

Asheara’s Khanjar is a great Dagger option if you are a fan of the second strategy. This unique dagger features a number of useful Affixes including increases to your elite kill, crowd control, and skill damages. You will also have a greater proc chance for Lucky Hit and Energy regeneration.

More significantly, Asheara’s Khanjar provides a very useful effect that sees your Attack Speed increased for a duration of 4 seconds. The effect can range anywhere from 4 percent up to 20-30 percent.

The best use for Asheara’s Khanjar in Diablo 4 is for clearing dungeons. Pairing it with the Shadow Step to blitz past enemy units and Twisting Blades to eliminate large enemy waves, allow it to become a great PvE exterminator.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Asheara’s Khanjar dagger as they will help you make the most out of the enchantments and bonuses it provides:

Close Quarters Combat

Flurry

Haste

Invigorating Strike

Shadow Step

Shadow Imbuement

Twisting Blades

Condemnation (unique weapon)

Condemnation is the second Unique Dagger for the Rogue class which again maximizes the speed of the Rogues in melee combat. Using Condemnation will provide boosts to 4 of your most essential Rogue skills.

Rogue Class features the Core skills Twisting Blades and Flurry, which you can use by earning points. You expend a combo point every time you use those skills, after which the move goes on a cooldown.

During this cooldown timer, you can use the Basic Skills, Invigorating Strike, and Blade Shift.

Now since your combo point counter can go up to a maximum of 3, using the Condemnation dagger, when expending all 3 of them at once will result in a damage boost to your Core Skills which can range from 20 to 40 percent.

Additionally, you also have a 30 percent chance of earning back the 3 combo points during the cooldown time, whilst using your Basic Skills.

You can pair it with Shadow Step and Close Quarters Combat as Rogue Passive Skills for greater damage.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Condemnation dagger as they will help you make the most out of the enchantments and bonuses it provides:

Blade Shift

Close Quarters Combat

Flurry

Invigorating Strike

Momentum

Twisting Blades

Cowl of the Nameless (unique armor)

Players choosing to play the Rogue class will be looking to maximize their Lucky Hit procs which will then allow them to get the most out of your class skills.

The Cowl of the Nameless in Diablo 4 is the perfect Unique item for this case as it allows you boosts your Lucky Hit chance by varying percentage that ranges from 15 to 25%.

This effect procs only against Crowd Controlled enemies but not to worry the helmet will give you a duration bonus Crowd Control. Both these effects when combined make for a deadly combo, on top of which you also receive some useful bonus Dexterity, increased max energy, and a reduction in the Cooldown timer.

The lower cooldown timer will be significant allowing you to spam your skills and combos and thus also increase your Lucky Hit Chances along the way.

The best use for the Cowl of the Nameless will be inside a PvE Rogue build since the majority of its strengths are focused on crowd control. Its lower base stats in other departments do make it useless elsewhere, however.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Cowl of the Nameless Helm, as they will help you make the most out of the enchantments and bonuses it provides:

Innervation

Second Wind

Eyes in the Dark (unique armor)

Eyes in the Dark are more unique items for Rogue in Diablo 4. These are a pair of pants that offer you certain characteristics that are useful to a very specific type of playstyle even in the Rogue class.

This playstyle and build is known as the Trapper Rogues build which involves setting Death Traps trap on the battlefield to eliminate your opponent.

The Eyes in the Dark pant provide a very useful effect for this as they allow your Death Trap to continuously rearm by itself. The exception here is that they don’t get triggered by another player or a boss.

It is important to note however that your cooldown timer for placing another Death Trap will increase by 15-30 percent.

The other affixes of the pants also help this playstyle by increasing your dodge chance and movement speed which allows you to place the Death Trap easier. Your damage output also receives a buff thanks to the increased damage to Elites and trapped enemies, and greater Shadow Damage.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Eyes in the Dark pants, as they will help you make the most out of the enchantments and bonuses it provides:

Shadow Imbuement

Death Trap

Trap Mastery

Grasp of Shadow (unique armor)

Probably the best feature of the Rogue class is the ultimate skill, Shadow Clone. The move allows you to create a doppelganger of yourself that allows you to essentially fight as two people at the same time.

The clone created lasts for 15 whole seconds and uses each move that you make yourself. More importantly, your clone’s strength scales along with you so using it alongside the Grasp of Shadow gloves will help maximize its potential in more ways than one.

Firstly, the gloves provide you with a boost to your attack speed and damage, along with increased damage to vulnerable enemies. This results in a 20 to 30% higher proc chance for Shadow Clone as you will increase the frequency of attacks.

Remember that you can pair the Grasp of Shadow gloves with either Rogue class weapon, Dagger or Bow. You’ll need to have the designated Cutthroat or Marksman skill alongside each weapon respectively for the effect to work.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Grasp of Shadow gloves, as they will help you make the most out of the enchantments and bonuses it provides:

Barrage

Flurry

Invigorating Strike

Penetrating Shot

Shadow Clone

Skyhunter (unique weapon)

Need some extra firepower for your marksmen-rogue build, then the Skyhunter Unique Bow is just the item for you and the perfect mid to late-game weapon.

After you significantly progress through the Precision skill tree you boost your crit chance to a maximum of 20 percent and unlock the Precision Key Passive skill.

Once you combine this with your use of the Skyhunter bow you have a guaranteed crit on your first attack. You also receive an Energy boost for each cast, which can range anywhere from 15 to 25.

The additional Dexterity and Marksman Skill and crit damage, and increased Exploit Skill ranks are also much appreciated.

These affixes make the Skyhunter perfect for any Rogue build that features a bow. Just remember that you don’t have much health spare so using Shadow Step will be key to staying alive.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Skyhunter unique bow, as they will help you make the most out of the enchantments and bonuses it provides:

Heartseeker

Exploit

Penetrating Shot

Precision

Rain of Arrows

Shadow Step

Weapon Mastery

Windforce (unique weapon)

Bow users of the Rogue class in Diablo 4 will find quite a bit of familiarity with the Windforce which has seen a return yet again. Winforce provides a decent all-around stat boost across the board (Intelligence, Dexterity, Strength, and Willpower) which is also followed by increased Impetus Skill ranks. Your ranged capabilities also increase with a damage boost against distant enemies.

The most useful effect that it provides however is its Knockback and Double Damage lucky hit which has a proc chance of 10 to 20 percent for every hit.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Windforce unique bow, as they will help you make the most out of the enchantments and bonuses it provides:

Barrage

Impetus

Penetrating Shot

Rapid Fire

Shadow Step

Word of Hakan (unique armor)

The Word of Hakan is the only Rogue Unique Amulet in Diablo 4. In the Rogue class, you won’t have much luck finding any items that can boost your non-physical damage. This Unique Amulet is the sole exception to that case.

By equipping the World of Hakan, you receive another interesting effect that allows you to be able to pair your Rain of Arrows Ultimate Skill with Imbuement Skills.

This allows Rains of Arrows to gain the damage boosts and status effect bonuses of these skills. The increased Imbued Skills Crit and Ultimate Skill damage, coupled with a rank boost to Imbued Skills stacks on top of it to give you a significant damage buff.

We suggest pairing the following skills with the Word of Hakangs Unique Amulet. These are all the Imbuement Skills that you can combine with the Rain of Arrows while wearing the Amulet.