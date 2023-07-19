How To Track Diablo 4 Helltide Events

Diablo 4 is filled to the brim with exciting end-game content after you complete its campaign. One such thing is the Helltide Events. These are limited-time events that allow you to obtain the rarest items and gear in Diablo 4.

It is easy to miss a Helltide Event without being continuously active in the game. So if you find yourself frustrated from repeatedly missing out on rewards the following Diablo 4 Helltide Events tracking guide is just for you.

What are Diablo 4 Helltide Events and how to unlock them?

Helltide Events in Diablo 4 are special limited-time events where a portion of the map will transform into a hellish scape. Enemies will be stronger and you’ll encounter demons as well. This area will be marked as a red region on the Sanctuary world map.

Remember that you’ll need to enter the marked Helltide Event zone within a specified timer to participate in it. Each event will continue for an hour at a time.

The goal of a Helltide Event is to kill enemies and collect Aberrant Cinders, an in-game currency that spawns and is usable only inside the Helltide. Certain chests will spawn all over the map which will contain high-level loot and these are opened by these Cinders.

Helltide Events will feature many unique enemies along with certain familiar ones. You’ll encounter unique Elite enemies called the Helltide Commanders. You will also have to take out Helltide bosses like the Helltide Assassin. These are extremely challenging to beat and it’s recommended you take them on with a friend.

There are two major requirements for unlocking Helltide Events in Diablo 4. You’ll need to run through the entirety of the Diablo 4 main story campaign first. This in itself will take considerable time.

The next requirement will be to access World Tier Three to allow Helltide Event regions to pop up on your world map in Diablo 4.

You only have the option to do so after completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone in World Tier 2.

You’ll be getting tons of Legendary items and even some Unique ones. The Diablo 4 World Tier system balances it out by forcing you to access World Tier 3 which raises the challenge, but it’s worth it.

When does the next Helltide Event begin in Diablo 4?

Helltide Events occur randomly and appear as a new red-marked zone on the world map. You’ll need to be on the lookout for them so you don’t miss them.

The best way to be informed of a Helltide Event starting is by checking certain community-run Diablo 4 Event Trackers. These trackers will provide you with useful updates. These will include Helltide active zone locations, Mystery Chests locations, and chest reset timers.

The Helltide Event trackers at Helltides.com and Diablo4.life are particularly useful in this case.

Helltide mystery chests and rewards

Helltide Events give you a chance to earn Aberrant Cinders. This is an end-game currency only available and usable during this event that allows you to open Helltide Chests.

The Cinders will be your primary drop from killing the monster hordes at the Helltide Events. You’ll need to farm up at least 75 of these Aberrant Cinders to unlock a chest. These are called the Tortured Chests and they appear in several locations inside the marked Helltide Event zone.

You’ll find these chests marked on the map as well. There will be chests for each gear piece including helms, chest pieces, arm guards, leg armor, weapons, and jewelry. Opening these chests may give you several magic-tier and legendary-tier gear items along with other goodies.

It is important to note that Aberrant Cinders must be consumed during the duration period of the Helltide Event. If you don’t use them during the Helltide Event in Diablo 4, then they will be lost when it ends. You also lose a significant amount of Aberrant Cinders if you perish in battle.

For even better rarer rewards and legendary items, you’ll need to open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries chest. These chests require 175 Aberrant Cinders to open but they have better drops than the regular chests. You won’t find Helltide Mystery chest locations marked on the map. As such, you’ll need to spend some time seeking these out carefully.

The mystery chest reset timer

Once you open a mystery chest during a Helltide Event in Diablo 4, you won’t be able to open it again until the next Helltide event. There will only be two Helltide Mystery chests active in a region. These may reset halfway into the Helltide Event in Diablo 4 and their location will change.

It is difficult to keep track of these times, which is why you need to rely on these third-party community-developed trackers. You can use it to reconfirm chest locations, as well as their reset timers.