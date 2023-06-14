Diablo 4 The Butcher Boss Guide

The Butcher is one of the most powerful enemies in Diablo 4. He makes an appearance in the previous Diablo games and shows up in this one too. Although he’s not of the main bosses of the game, he still is strong enough to drain your health in a few hits.

His attack speed and movement speed are exceptionally high adding to your worries. He shows up randomly in any dungeon at any time so there is no set location to find him.

Many players looking to defeat The Butcher face difficulty in finding him and defeating him. As such, we have written this article telling you where you can find him and then beat him.

Where to find the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher cannot be found at a particular location and randomly appears in one of the many dungeons in the game. He won’t show up on the surface so your best bet is to delve into the dungeons. Then you just hope the RNG is good enough to spawn him for that particular playthrough.

How to defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher is a formidable foe. You will need to be at your best to even have a chance of taking him on. The good news is that he doesn’t have many attacks and most of them are physical attacks in nature.

The bad news is that each of these attacks hits like a truck. So ensure you have a good armor set equipped, have all your healing potions, and self-sustain abilities.

The most suitable way to fight him is from behind, which can help you to avoid the majority of his attacks. You need to be quick on your feet to react as The Butcher is very quick with his attacks.

His hook and charge are the abilities that can cover whatever distance you have created. And then he uses his enormous cleaver on you.

Don’t be greedy and be prepared to walk away for a bit giving yourself some breathing space and heal up. Make sure you use your highest damaging attacks on him, whenever you can, and then move away before he can attack. Rinse and repeat the strategy until he is down.

The Butcher rewards and loot

Upon successfully defeating The Butcher, he will drop some very nice loot including the unique weapon “The Butcher’s Cleaver”.

This weapon is best wielded by barbarians. It has impressive stats and affixes that will help you immensely during your playthrough.