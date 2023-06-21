Diablo 4 features five rarity tears that account for your gear score. These start from normal to magic to rare to legendary and finally, the rarest unique items.

Many players tend to confuse unique items with legendary items in D4. They look the same as well to a certain degree.

Unique items though, are the rarest and most powerful items you can find in Diablo 4. Their unique effects and stats are necessary to give your build the edge it needs.

What are unique items in Diablo 4?

Unique items, as explained before, are the rarest and most precious items you will have in your possession. There are two types of Unique items you will find in Diablo 4.

One of them is the general ones which any class can use. The others are the class-specific types which can only be used by a single class. These class-specific items are also divided into their respective builds and thus are categorized even further.

How to farm unique items in Diablo 4

You have to put in a lot of grind to farm unique items and better loot in general in Diablo 4.

Every piece of gear is tied to a drop rate that has not been revealed by Blizzard Entertainment. In the case of unique items, that drop rate is going to be understandably low.

That being said, it is widely believed that the drop rates are the same as they are in Diablo 2: Resurrected. If you have spammed D2’s Chaos dungeons, you will have a good idea of how much time you need to spend in D4’s dungeons for the low RNG chance to get you good loot.

Unlock World Tier 3 and 4

Unlike Diablo 2 though, you are locked out of getting any unique items when you first start playing Diablo 4. This is because you can only select the first couple of World Tier difficulty settings.

Once you beat the main storyline by defeating Lilith, hitting level 50, and clearing out the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in D4, you will unlock the Nightmare and Torment difficulty levels.

These World-Tiers 3 and 4 are where unique items start dropping in Diablo 4. Make sure to switch to them as soon as possible to start looting the best gear for your character in D4.

Once you are ready, you need to start spamming the Diablo 4 endgame activities. These come in several types but your basic goal remains the same: kill as many elite monsters as possible and loot as many chests as possible.

Spam Nightmare dungeons

You need to make it a habit to complete as many Nightmare dungeons as possible every time you come online.

This is because Nightmare dungeons have large groups of enemies to defeat. They have a lot of elite monsters that carry a higher chance to drop unique or legendary items, making farming these dungeons important in Diablo 4.

The community has found several Nightmare dungeons that are the best to spam for loot in Diablo 4. Anica’s Claim dungeon used to be one of them until it was nerfed recently.

Open Tortured Gifts in Helltide events

The next place to look is in the Helltide events. They appear every hour on the map and last for an hour after it has spawned.

Helltides have a lot of loot you can find as well as enemies which give you experience. You will also farm Aberrant Cinders that can be used to open Tortured Gift chests in the Helltides.

These cinders, however, don’t last long and when the Helltide is over, they too get destroyed, so use as much of them to open chests.

These chests always have about three unique items in them, among other things. Do note that Tortured Gifts don’t come up on the map unless you are close to them.

Other ways to get unique items

Other than these areas where the chance of unique item drops is high, you can also defeat weekly world bosses who drop legendaries when you kill them. There is a chance that you can get unique items from them too.