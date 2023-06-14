Baelgemoth, Infernal Tormentor is one of the optional bosses in Diablo 4 that players will encounter as they go for 100% completion of the map. Baelgemoth is a Demon enemy that is basically a souped-up version of an Oppressor-class enemy. The boss uses a mace engulfed in flames of hell as its main weapon and has some deadly attacks making it quite a challenge to defeat.

Where to find Baelgemoth, Infernal Tormentor

Baelgemoth is the final boss of Tur Dulra stronghold in the Scosglen region (North of the map). The nearest waypoint is in Firebreak Manor and from there you can make your way to Tur Dulra stronghold and attempt to conquer it.

Players using the Druid class will come across this stronghold early in the game. Druid: Spirits of the Lost Grove is a priority side quest for the Druid class that players need to complete in Tur Dulra stronghold as soon as possible. Baelgemoth, Infernal Tormentor can be encountered after completing this side quest.

Baelgemoth looks imposing and scary due to its appearance, but there is nothing to worry about. Follow our detailed guide to learn its attack patterns and how to avoid them. We will also explain Baelgemoth’s weaknesses and how you can exploit them to your advantage.

How to defeat Baelgemoth in Diablo 4

Baelgemoth, Infernal Tormentor doesn’t have a large variety of attacks in his arsenal. It starts the fight by swinging its mace in an arc. This attack results in creating a semi-circle of flames in front of Baelgemoth. The swing attack is usually followed by two other strikes of the same nature. The mace swings from this infernal demon can easily be dodged and allow the players to deal a lot of damage afterward.

Baelgemoth rams the players present in front of it. However, this attack doesn’t deal a lot of damage and can easily be avoided. Don’t be greedy as Baelgemoth will instantly enter the next attack animation.

Baelgemoth also breathes flames in a constant stream which causes Fire damage and puts the Burning status effect on players. This attack is accompanied by multiple fire projectiles that come out of Baelgemoth’s mouth in a prong of three. Baelgemoth follows players’ movement during this attack, so we recommend dodging and trying to get behind it.

Another attack that Baelgemoth uses is the slam attack with its mace. Baelgemoth disappears and teleports behind the players. This is followed by a massive slam attack that causes a lot of damage if players encounter it.

The overhead slam also creates a stream of flames that travels straight in the direction of attack. This slam attack has an abnormally large hit-box so dodge to the sides as soon as possible. Rarely Baelgemoth will run away and summon minions. This cast is followed by an AoE explosion that can Knock Back the players if they try to get too close to Baelgemoth.

Baelgemoth’s minions pose little to no challenge at all. Take them down and focus on the main boss. All Baelgemoth’s attacks can be evaded and dodged. Due to the long attack animations and focus on attacking what is in front of it, Baelgemoth’s back is an open target for the players. Keep hitting the demon on its back to avoid any damage and take down the beast instantly.

Baelgemoth is an easy boss fight and with proper level upgrades and skills equipped, the boss will go down in no time. The boss doesn’t have a massive health pool. Both melee and ranged attacks work like a charm against this infernal demon.

Having a Sorcerer class character with Ice skills will make this boss fight a walk in the park. However, Baelgemoth can easily be killed with any class you are playing with by following our detailed strategy.

Defeating Baelgemoth and lighting the Wanderer’s Shrine completes the Tur Dulra stronghold so you can unlock a new Scosglen waypoint in Diablo 4.