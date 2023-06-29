Diablo 4 Berserk Barbarian Build Guide

Although starting off as a simple enough class, the Barbarian holds the potential to be one of the most versatile and dangerous classes in Diablo 4.

To unlock its true potential, it is our responsibility to choose the best skills, gear, stats, etc. to make the perfect Diablo 4 Barbarian build that fits well with our playstyle – the Berserk Barbarian build included.

While there are many Barbarian builds out there, each offering a different kind of playstyle like the Whirlwind Barbarian, the Thorns Bleed Barbarian, etc. the Berserk Barbarian is a special endgame build that mainly depends upon the Berserking state.

The Berserking state is a highly effective state for a Barbarian, greatly increasing its damage and movement speed. Especially in the endgame, a Berserking state makes a barbarian somewhat of a god itself.

Hence, the main point of the Berserk/Berserking Barbarian build is to increase the duration of the Berserking state and make it more potent. But for that, we’ll have to select all the skills necessary for it first.

Skill Distribution

The Barbarian skill tree has several skills that we will be using in this Berserk Barbarian build in Diablo 4. We want to compose a skillset relating to and/or increasing the effects/duration of the Berserking State.

Apart from that, we will also be focusing heavily on the Leap and other skills revolving around it so that we can use this skill as our main source to deal damage.

While most of the skills we select will revolve around the Berserking state and the Leap skill, we will also be putting in some skill points into the Ground Stomp defensive skill to improve our overall defense.

Now that you’ve gotten a general idea of what we’re planning with this build, it’s time you saw the main skills we will be selecting for the Berserk Barbarian build in Diablo 4.

Frenzy (Basic)

Double Swing (Core)

Pressure Point (Core)

Ground Stomp (Defensive)

Leap (Brawling)

Aggressive Resistance (Brawling)

Steel Grasp (Weapon Mastery)

Call of the Ancients (Ultimate)

Heavy Handed (Ultimate)

Wallop (Ultimate)

Concussion (Ultimate)

Unconstrained (Key Passive)

These are some of the main skills that you must remember to put your skill points in. Speaking of Skill Points, we must also take a look at the Skill Distribution and unlock order. Do take a look at the list given below so you don’t go wrong with it.

Unlock Order Skill 1 Frenzy 2 Enhanced Frenzy 3 Battle Frenzy 4 Double Swing 5 Enhanced Double Swing 6 Furious Double Swing 7 Pressure Point 8 Ground Stomp 9 Enhanced Ground Stomp 10 Tactical Ground Stomp 11 Leap 12 Enhanced Leap 13 Mighty Leap 14 Aggressive Resistance 15 Battle Fervor 16 Steel Grasp 17 Enhanced Steel Grasp 18 Fighter’s Steel Grasp 19 Pit Fighter 20 No Mercy 21 Slaying Strike 22 Thick Skin 23 Defensive Stance 24 Counteroffensive 25 Call of the Ancients 26 Prime Call of the Ancients 27 Supreme Call of the Ancients 28 Heavy Handed 29 Wallop 30 Concussion 31 Unconstrained

You may have noted that there are a few extra skills here that require at least ten more Skill Points than the base number, which you can get via the Renown.

This is because since this is an endgame build, it would be preferable – more so recommended – to be at least level 50 and get those ten more Skill Points for this build.

Barbarian Arsenal System

The Arsenal System grants the Barbarian a massive upper hand in battle compared to most of the other classes in Diablo 4.

We will be using this System in a specific way that helps our Berserk Barbarian build in the most effective way.

Since the Barbarian Arsenal System allows us to assign a specific skill to a specific weapon, we will be using that to our advantage.

While other assignments aren’t as important, it is paramount that we assign the two-handed Bludgeoning Weapon our Leap skill, since we will be using that as our main source of damage.

Once the Leap skill is assigned to the said weapon, it’s time to move on to the Technique Slot mechanic for this system. For our technique slot, we will want to choose the weapon bonus to go with the 2-Handed Axe Technique.

This will be the best choice since we want to apply the Vulnerable effect whenever we want.

Why we want to make the choices above is pretty much self-explanatory. With Leap being our primary damage source being good enough, we also want to take advantage of the Vulnerable effect to bring about the most amount of damage with little drawback.

Berserk Barbarian Gameplay and Skill Rotation

You could select all of the skills, gems, and gear that you want to create a perfect build, but that counts towards nothing if you aren’t playing the build the way it’s meant to be played.

The Berserk Barbarian build is the same. Although with that said, the playstyle and the skill rotation with this build are pretty simple and self-explanatory. Your main goal will be to Berserking to rip through the enemy lines.

The main weapon that you will be using in this build is a two-handed Bludgeoning Weapon. To help out, we will be using skills like Leap, Double Swing, and Frenzy to go with the weapon.

Apart from attacking, you will also have a couple of skills like Ground Stomp and gems, etc. to increase your overall defense.

The Frenzy skill will be highly beneficial to generate Fury and inflict Bleed on your enemies. Other aspects mentioned later on in this build – including Ground Stomp – will also help you build stun, which the Double Swing skill goes pretty well with. Using it on stunned enemies will come free of cost and will also help to maintain the Berserking state.

The Double Swing skill also goes pretty well with the Leap skill, which serves as our primary offense. Using these two skills together allows you to pretty much spam your attack and clear out battlefields in seconds.

Gem and Stat Priorities

Next up comes the best choices for our Gemstones and the Stats for the Berserk Barbarian build in Diablo 4.

As for the stats, we want to put our focus on Strength, followed by Dexterity.

After allotting the maximum amount in the aforementioned, you can turn your focus to Willpower and Intelligence respectively but at a secondary level.

Strength and Dexterity are the most important stats because these two affect the four most important parts of our build in a beneficent way; skill damage, armor, critical strike chance, and dodge. The higher stats we have in these, the better our build is going to be.

To improve our damage even further, we’ll want to put an eye out for the following few affixes and aspects.

Critical Strike Chance

Lucky Hit Chance

Vulnerable Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Levels to Leap

Levels to Ground Stomp

Physical Damage

Damage over time

Cooldown Reduction

Moving on, we need to select the best Gem that goes along perfectly with our D4 Berserk Barbarian build.

Amethyst (Armor)

Emerald (Weapon)

Skull (Jewelry)

Firstly, similar to our choices above, we can select the Amethyst gem on our Armor to increase our Damage Over Time Reduction.

The Emerald goes perfectly on Weapon to increase our Critical Strike Damage affecting Vulnerable enemies.

Lastly, for our Jewelry slot, we can select the Skulls to increase our overall defense through increased Armor.

Gear Progression

Selecting the right gear progression for a particular build is just as important as selecting the right skills for it. The main things we look for in gear progressions are Unique Items and Legendary Aspects.

Unique Items

Unique Items are endgame tier items and are hence very important for this build. Though these may be very difficult to get, the benefits they bring about to the Berserk Barbarian build are insanely helpful.

That said, it is a rare chance that you find many that work best with this build. However, it is recommended that you get the Melted Heart of Selig at least for this build.

This is the sole Unique Item that works best with this build, so it is recommended to have this one even if you cannot find others.

The Melted Heart of Selig is important in increasing over Resources that we can generate from our skills. Although they do decrease if we take damage, the pro still outshines the con.

Additionally, it also goes along well with the Aspect of Berserker Fury, discussed later.

Legendary Aspects

When it comes to Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4, they can either make or break the build. This is why it is very important to choose the ones that work best with the build.

For our endgame Berserk Barbarian build ion Diablo 4, there are many Legendary Items that work best with it. Again, considering this an endgame build, you may have some of the ones mentioned in the list below already. Here are the top ten:

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes: Grants you a chance to summon an Ancient with the same skill which you use to damage enemies including Leap, Whirlwind, or Upheaval.

Grants you a chance to summon an Ancient with the same skill which you use to damage enemies including Leap, Whirlwind, or Upheaval. Aspect of Berserk Fury: Grants you Fury each second while Berserking

Grants you Fury each second while Berserking Aspect of Berserk Ripping: Allows you to deal some of the damage while Berserking as Bleed damage.

Allows you to deal some of the damage while Berserking as Bleed damage. Aspect of Bul-Kathos: Allows you to create an earthquake using the Leap skill to inflict bonus damage.

Allows you to create an earthquake using the Leap skill to inflict bonus damage. Aspect of Burning Rage: Allows you to deal fire damage to surrounding enemies while Berserking.

Allows you to deal fire damage to surrounding enemies while Berserking. Aspect of Disobedience: Increases your armor to a certain extent every time you deal damage.

Increases your armor to a certain extent every time you deal damage. Aspect of Giant Strides: Every time you hit an enemy, the cooldown of your Leap skill is reduced.

Every time you hit an enemy, the cooldown of your Leap skill is reduced. Aspect of Numbing Wrath: Gives you bonus Fortify for every point of Fury that you generate while at max capacity

Gives you bonus Fortify for every point of Fury that you generate while at max capacity Aspect of Perpetual Stomping: Reduces the cooldown of your Leap skill every time you damage an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp.

Reduces the cooldown of your Leap skill every time you damage an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp. Earthquake Aspect: Allows you to create an earthquake using the Ground Stomp skill that damages enemies over time.

Paragon Boards

With the Berserk Barbarian being an end-game build, it’s quite important to choose the correct Paragon Board choices to make this beast of a build even better.

They unlock starting from level 50 and there are two aspects of it – Paragon Boards and Glyphs. We will discuss Paragon Board choices first and then move on to Glyphs.

Carnage: Grants you bonuses relating to Berserking and overall damage. These include an overall increase in damage while Berserking, damage to Elites, and extending the duration of Berserking.

While you are here, you may also want to take the cluster around the Fierce, Enrage, and Brash Glyph Nodes.

Blood Rage: The Blood Rage board offers pretty much the same benefits as the former, with the addition of one more.

You gain a small chance to activate the Berserking state after killing enemies with Bleed. From here, you can make your way to Revel and then to the Grit slot.

Hemorrhage: The Hemorrhage is an important Paragon Board choice that helps us increase our damage to Bleeding enemies, which works well with our Berserk Ripping.

Moreover, you can also make your way onto the Glyph node and take the Butcher.

Glyphs

Glyphs are the second important aspect in this section. There are plenty of these that can help our Berserk Barbarian build a lot in Diablo 4.

Brawl: Grants you an overall increase in the adjacent physical damage and defense nodes while also increasing the effectiveness of skills like Leap.

Grants you an overall increase in the adjacent physical damage and defense nodes while also increasing the effectiveness of skills like Leap. Bloodfeeder: Grants you an increase in damage to Bleeding enemies

Grants you an increase in damage to Bleeding enemies Crusher : Increases your overall damage output with your main weapon

: Increases your overall damage output with your main weapon Ire: Grants you an increase in overall damage output, with the potential to increase defense as well, given that 40 Strength is allotted.

Elixirs and Incenses

With all the choices, skills, gear, etc. mentioned above, you’ll be all set to wreak havoc on the battlefield completely. If you want an extra hand, then you can choose a few Elixirs and Incenses to help you out.

Though these are completely optional and you can choose them on your personal preference, there are a few that can help you out a lot.