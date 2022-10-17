The recent Netflix series of Cyberpunk 2077 “Edgerunners”, the series introduces some one-of-a-kind builds that have never been seen before. With patch 1.6, there are some recent changes introduced alongside some easter eggs introduced in the game resembling the series.
Cyberpunk 2077 Best Builds
This guide will cover the best builds you can make after the new update 1.06 in Cyberpunk 2077, covering their stats, weapons, abilities, and perks.
Stealth Sniper Build
By exploiting the game’s mechanic of stealth, you will mostly sneak up on enemies and just 1 shot them with sniper, melee, or pistol whatever you prefer to do. You can also play long-range if you want to with the sniper.
Weapons/Key Items
- Death and Taxes Pistol
- O’Five Sniper Rifle (Crunch Mods)
- Jinchi Maru (Cold Shoulders)
- Optic Camo
Stats
- Body: 20
- Reflexes: 20
- Technical Ability: 20
- Intelligence: 3
- Cool: 8
Abilities and Perks
Athletics: From this tree, you will focus on Invincible, Pack mule, Epimorphosis, Dog of war, Steel Shell, Tenacious V, Steel and Chrome, Regeneration, True Grit, Marathoner, Indestructible, Wolverine.
Assault: From this tree, you will focus on Named Bullets, Duck hunter, Eagle Eye, Bullseye, Savage Stoic, Skull Ripper, Shoot Reload Shoot, Bulletjock, Feel the Flow, Recoil Wrangler, Executioner, and Longshot.
Handguns: From this tree, you will focus on Attritional fire, High noon, From head to toe, Westworld, Brainpower, Acrobat, Steady hand, Gunslinger, Desperado, A fistful of Eurodollars, Wild West, Vanishing Point, Rio Bravo, Long Shot Drop pop, The good the bad and the ugly.
Crafting: From this tree, you will focus on Waste want not, True Craftsman, Grease Monkey, Cutting Edge, Field Technician, and Edgerunner Artisan.
Engineering: You will only get Insulation from this tree.
Ninjutsu: From this tree, you will get Strike from the Shadows, Dagger Dealer, Silent and deadly, Assassin.
Cyberware
- Heal on Kill
- Mechatronic Core
- Mods that can increase Headshot damage
- Second Heart
- Bioconductor
- Bioplastic Blood Vessels
- Kerenzikov
- Nanorelays
- Militech Berserk
- Beast Mode Mk5
- Devastating Berserk Mk5
- Synaptic Optimizer Mk5
- Microrotors Mk5
- Reinforced Tendons Mk5
David Martinez Bruiser Build
This Edgerunner-inspired build offers maximum damage output by slowing down time and punching the hell out of every foe you can find.
Weapons/Key Items
- Qiant Sandevistan Mk4
- Gorilla Arms
Stats
- Body: 18
- Reflexes: 18
- Technical: 18
- Intelligence: 3
- Cool: 12
Perks and Abilities
Athletics: In this tree, you will focus on Invincible, Epimorphosis, Dog of War, Steel Shell, Tenacious V, Sheel and Chrome, Regeneration, Marathoner, Cardio Cure, and Wolverine.
Street Brawler: In this tree, you will focus on Thrash, Opportune Strike, Crushing Blows, Rush, Frenzy, Flurry, Dazed, Unshakable, Biding Time, and Juggernaut.
Blades: In this tree, you will focus on Judge Jury and Executioner, Roaring waters, Sting Like a bee, Slow and Steady, Deathbolt, Blessed Blade, Offensive Defense, and Float like a Butterfly.
Ninjutsu: In this tree, you will focus on From the Shadows, Aggressive Antitoxins, and Assassin.
Cold Blood: In this tree, you will focus on Coolagulant, Will to Survive, Rapid Bloodblow, Cold Blood, Predator, Blood Brawl, and Defensive Clotting.
Crafting: In this tree, you will focus on True Craftsman, Grease Monkey, Edgerunner Artisan, Field technician, and Tune UP.
Engineering: In this tree, you will only get Blast Shielding, Insulation, and Bladerunner.
Cyberware
- Nanorelays
- Heal on kill
- Bioconductor
- Stacking Heat Sink
- Mechatronic Core
- Kiroshi Optics Mk3
- Second Heart
- Biomoniter
- Maneuvering System
- Subdermal Armor
- Fireproof Coating
- Reinforced Tendons
Lucy’s Monorunner Build
Yet another main character in the Netflix series “Edgerunner” Lucy is the best netrunner with a monowire for combat and also is David’s Lover in the series. This build will exactly replicate how you can play as Lucy in the game.
Weapon
Monowire
Stats
- Body: 3
- Reflexes: 12
- Technical Ability: 18
- Intelligence: 20
- Cool: 18
Perks and Abilities
Blades: In this tree, you will mainly focus on Deathbolt, Regeneration, and Fiery Blast.
Breach Protocol: In this tree, you will mainly focus on Mass Vulnerability
Quickhacking: In this tree, you will mainly focus on getting Subliminal Message, Critical Error, Bloodware.
Ninjustsu: In this tree, you will only get Crouching Tiger and Ghost.
Cold Blood: In this tree, you will get Cold Blood, Blood Brawl, and Predator.
Athletics: In this tree, you will get Steel and Chrome for some additional Monowire damage.
Cyberware
- Netwatch Netdriver Mk5
- Optical Camo Cyberware
- Kerenzikov
- Maneuvering System
- Ex Disk
- Visual Cortex Support
- Heal on Kill
Rebecca’s Frenzy Build
Yet another beloved character of the series is Rebecca with her frenzy playstyle.
Weapons
Guts Shotgun
Stats
- Body: 18
- Reflexes: 18
- Technical Ability: 18
- Intelligence: 3
- Cool: 12
Perks and Abilities
Annihilation: This tree will focus on Hail of bullet, In your face, Bulldozer, Pump it Louder, Heavy Lead, Skeet Shooter, Poppin’ Off, Hit the Deck Unstoppable, Speed Demon, Momentum Shift, Manic, and Bloodrush.
Athletics: This tree will focus on Multitasker, Divided Attention, Marathoner, Invincible, and Street Shell.
Assault: In this Tree, you will focus on Eagle Eye, Bulletjock, Executioner, Feel the Flow, Shoot Reload Repeat, Duck Hunter, Named Bullets, Bullseye, Skullripper, Recoil Wrangler, Longshot
Ninjutsu: In this tree, you will focus on Assassin, From the shadows.
Cold Blood: In this tree, you will focus on Easy out, Cold Blood, Icy Veins, Coolagulant, and Frozen Precision.
Crafting: In this tree, you will focus on True Craftsman, Greasemonkey, Edgerunner Artisan, and Field Technician.
Engineering: In this tree, you will focus on Bladerunner, Ubercharge, Tesla, Lickety Split, Ply the Angles, Lock and Load, Gun Wisperer, Up to 11, Fuck all Walls, and Draw the line.
Cyberware
- Heal on Kill
- Biomoniter
- Second Heart
- Bioconductor
- Kerenzikov
- Maneuvering System
- Militech Berserk Mk5
- Biodyn Berserk Mk4
- Qiant sandevistan Mk4