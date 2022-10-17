The recent Netflix series of Cyberpunk 2077 “Edgerunners”, the series introduces some one-of-a-kind builds that have never been seen before. With patch 1.6, there are some recent changes introduced alongside some easter eggs introduced in the game resembling the series.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Builds

This guide will cover the best builds you can make after the new update 1.06 in Cyberpunk 2077, covering their stats, weapons, abilities, and perks.

Stealth Sniper Build

By exploiting the game’s mechanic of stealth, you will mostly sneak up on enemies and just 1 shot them with sniper, melee, or pistol whatever you prefer to do. You can also play long-range if you want to with the sniper.

Weapons/Key Items

Death and Taxes Pistol

O’Five Sniper Rifle (Crunch Mods)

Jinchi Maru (Cold Shoulders)

Optic Camo

Stats

Body: 20

Reflexes: 20

Technical Ability: 20

Intelligence: 3

Cool: 8

Abilities and Perks

Athletics: From this tree, you will focus on Invincible, Pack mule, Epimorphosis, Dog of war, Steel Shell, Tenacious V, Steel and Chrome, Regeneration, True Grit, Marathoner, Indestructible, Wolverine.

Assault: From this tree, you will focus on Named Bullets, Duck hunter, Eagle Eye, Bullseye, Savage Stoic, Skull Ripper, Shoot Reload Shoot, Bulletjock, Feel the Flow, Recoil Wrangler, Executioner, and Longshot.

Handguns: From this tree, you will focus on Attritional fire, High noon, From head to toe, Westworld, Brainpower, Acrobat, Steady hand, Gunslinger, Desperado, A fistful of Eurodollars, Wild West, Vanishing Point, Rio Bravo, Long Shot Drop pop, The good the bad and the ugly.

Crafting: From this tree, you will focus on Waste want not, True Craftsman, Grease Monkey, Cutting Edge, Field Technician, and Edgerunner Artisan.

Engineering: You will only get Insulation from this tree.

Ninjutsu: From this tree, you will get Strike from the Shadows, Dagger Dealer, Silent and deadly, Assassin.

Cyberware

Heal on Kill

Mechatronic Core

Mods that can increase Headshot damage

Second Heart

Bioconductor

Bioplastic Blood Vessels

Kerenzikov

Nanorelays

Militech Berserk

Beast Mode Mk5

Devastating Berserk Mk5

Synaptic Optimizer Mk5

Microrotors Mk5

Reinforced Tendons Mk5

David Martinez Bruiser Build

This Edgerunner-inspired build offers maximum damage output by slowing down time and punching the hell out of every foe you can find.

Weapons/Key Items

Qiant Sandevistan Mk4

Gorilla Arms

Stats

Body: 18

Reflexes: 18

Technical: 18

Intelligence: 3

Cool: 12

Perks and Abilities

Athletics: In this tree, you will focus on Invincible, Epimorphosis, Dog of War, Steel Shell, Tenacious V, Sheel and Chrome, Regeneration, Marathoner, Cardio Cure, and Wolverine.

Street Brawler: In this tree, you will focus on Thrash, Opportune Strike, Crushing Blows, Rush, Frenzy, Flurry, Dazed, Unshakable, Biding Time, and Juggernaut.

Blades: In this tree, you will focus on Judge Jury and Executioner, Roaring waters, Sting Like a bee, Slow and Steady, Deathbolt, Blessed Blade, Offensive Defense, and Float like a Butterfly.

Ninjutsu: In this tree, you will focus on From the Shadows, Aggressive Antitoxins, and Assassin.

Cold Blood: In this tree, you will focus on Coolagulant, Will to Survive, Rapid Bloodblow, Cold Blood, Predator, Blood Brawl, and Defensive Clotting.

Crafting: In this tree, you will focus on True Craftsman, Grease Monkey, Edgerunner Artisan, Field technician, and Tune UP.

Engineering: In this tree, you will only get Blast Shielding, Insulation, and Bladerunner.

Cyberware

Nanorelays

Heal on kill

Bioconductor

Stacking Heat Sink

Mechatronic Core

Kiroshi Optics Mk3

Second Heart

Biomoniter

Maneuvering System

Subdermal Armor

Fireproof Coating

Reinforced Tendons

Lucy’s Monorunner Build

Yet another main character in the Netflix series “Edgerunner” Lucy is the best netrunner with a monowire for combat and also is David’s Lover in the series. This build will exactly replicate how you can play as Lucy in the game.

Weapon

Monowire

Stats

Body: 3

Reflexes: 12

Technical Ability: 18

Intelligence: 20

Cool: 18

Perks and Abilities

Blades: In this tree, you will mainly focus on Deathbolt, Regeneration, and Fiery Blast.

Breach Protocol: In this tree, you will mainly focus on Mass Vulnerability

Quickhacking: In this tree, you will mainly focus on getting Subliminal Message, Critical Error, Bloodware.

Ninjustsu: In this tree, you will only get Crouching Tiger and Ghost.

Cold Blood: In this tree, you will get Cold Blood, Blood Brawl, and Predator.

Athletics: In this tree, you will get Steel and Chrome for some additional Monowire damage.

Cyberware

Netwatch Netdriver Mk5

Optical Camo Cyberware

Kerenzikov

Maneuvering System

Ex Disk

Visual Cortex Support

Heal on Kill

Rebecca’s Frenzy Build

Yet another beloved character of the series is Rebecca with her frenzy playstyle.

Weapons

Guts Shotgun

Stats

Body: 18

Reflexes: 18

Technical Ability: 18

Intelligence: 3

Cool: 12

Perks and Abilities

Annihilation: This tree will focus on Hail of bullet, In your face, Bulldozer, Pump it Louder, Heavy Lead, Skeet Shooter, Poppin’ Off, Hit the Deck Unstoppable, Speed Demon, Momentum Shift, Manic, and Bloodrush.

Athletics: This tree will focus on Multitasker, Divided Attention, Marathoner, Invincible, and Street Shell.

Assault: In this Tree, you will focus on Eagle Eye, Bulletjock, Executioner, Feel the Flow, Shoot Reload Repeat, Duck Hunter, Named Bullets, Bullseye, Skullripper, Recoil Wrangler, Longshot

Ninjutsu: In this tree, you will focus on Assassin, From the shadows.

Cold Blood: In this tree, you will focus on Easy out, Cold Blood, Icy Veins, Coolagulant, and Frozen Precision.

Crafting: In this tree, you will focus on True Craftsman, Greasemonkey, Edgerunner Artisan, and Field Technician.

Engineering: In this tree, you will focus on Bladerunner, Ubercharge, Tesla, Lickety Split, Ply the Angles, Lock and Load, Gun Wisperer, Up to 11, Fuck all Walls, and Draw the line.

Cyberware