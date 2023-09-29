Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Skill Tree Guide

The release of Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 not only reworks the already existing skills in the game but also introduces a new one, allowing players access to new abilities. This new skill tree, the Relic Skill Tree in Cyberpunk 2077 is tied to the Phantom Liberty and is automatically unlocked during the Dog Eat Dog mission.

We are here to help you understand how the Relic skill tree works in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and how you can unlock new relic skills for V.

How to unlock Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Skills

As mentioned before, the relic skill tree automatically becomes available once you meet So Mi at Dogtown border during Dog Eat Dog. So Mi “sends away” Johnny Silverhand for a while so your malfunctioning biochip can stop killing you. When she does, the relic skill tree gets unlocked.

As for the Relic skills themselves, unlocking them works pretty much like your regular skill trees. They require points to unlock. However, these relic skill points in Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t gained as you level up.

These skills are unlocked gradually with the Relic Points which you get while progressing through the Phantom Liberty expansion. Initially, Songbird will reward you with a couple of Relic points to start with.

To gain more Relic points you will need to visit the Militech Data Terminals which are spread throughout Dogtown. An interesting thing about these Data Terminals is their appearance. The Data terminals to gain relic points look like yellow suitcases and are not marked on the map. You need to find them by exploring.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Skill Tree

The Relic Skill Tree in CP2077 Phantom Liberty consists of nine different skills which are divided into three main categories.

Jailbreak Tree

Emergency Cloaking Tree

Vulnerability Analytics Tree

Unlocking the base or first skill of each Relic tree node requires 3 relic points while all other skills within that node need one relic skill point.

Jailbreak Tree

The Jailbreak tree in Cyberpunk 2077 consists of five relic skills. All of them are briefly described ahead.

Jailbreak

The Jailbreak relic skill provides an upgrade for the Projectile Launch System. With this enabled, you can fire up to 5 projectiles by holding the fire button. Additionally, the fully charged Gorilla attack helps create a massive shock wave attack which will slam the enemies far away.

With the Jailbreak skill, the Mantis Blade range exceeds 30 meters. The jailbreak skill works on all offensive cyberware.

Spatial Mapping

With the Spatial Mapping skill enabled, the attacks performed with Mantis Blades cause severe damage along with increased chances of dismemberment significantly for around ten seconds. The pre-requisite to unlock this skill is to unlock the Jailbreak skill first. All the Cyberwares associated Spatial Mapping skill are as follow:

Mantis Blades

Limiter Removal

The Limiter Removal skill allows the Gorilla Arms attack to produce a strong shockwave which destroys pretty much everything within the specified range. Like all other skills under the Jailbreak Tree, the pre-requisite to unlock this skill is to unlock the Jailbreak skill first. All the Cyberwares associated Limiter Removal skill are as follow:

Gorilla Arms

Launch Capacity Override

With the launch Capacity Override skill, the players get the power to increment the Projectile Launch System charges. All the Cyberwares associated with Launch Capacity Override skills are as follows:

Projectile Launch System

Data Tunneling

The Data Tunneling skill allows the player to perform a quick hack over the enemies which helps them gain access and control them. All the Cyberwares associated with Monowire skills are as follows:

Monowire

Emergency Cloaking Tree

The Emergency Cloaking relic tree consists of two skills. All of them are briefly described ahead.

Emergency Cloaking

After unlocking the skill, first, you need to equip the Optical Camo to your combat gadget quick slot. This skill helps the player flee the combat scenarios. All the Cyberware associated with Emergency Cloaking skills are as follows:

Optical Camo

Sensory Protocol

The Sensory Protocol relic skill allows you to flee the combat when detected by the enemy while moving in the crouch position. Once used, the skill requires a 2-minute cool-down time to be used again. All the Cyberware associated with Emergency Cloaking skills are as follows:

Optical Camo

Vulnerability Analytics Tree

The Vulnerability Analytics Tree consists of two skills. All of them are briefly described ahead.

Vulnerability Analytics

With this skill enabled, you can exploit the enemies based on their weak spots. The critical damage and armor penetration increased by a significant percentage. Additionally, it also allows a 3-meter EMP blast upon hitting the vulnerable spot of the opponent.

Machine Learning

The Machine Learning skill allows the player to provide more critical damage with an increased frequency of spotting new vulnerabilities in the opponent. Additionally, the base effect can stack up to 5 times increasing the lethality powers of this skill