Cyberpunk 2077: Best Solo Build (Update 2.0)

The Solo build in Cyberpunk 2077 is a more generalized build that takes something from all others. The main focus is damage with the ability to perform all other necessary actions without resetting your Attribute points.

After the 2.0 Update, all of the gameplay mechanics have been reimagined. The Armor is now sourced from your Cyberware instead of your clothes, and the Cyberware has a lot more contribution towards your play style.

The new weapons and the refined Perk tree give a lot more liberty in mixing and matching the best parts of the game like adding Electric damage to an already amazing Shotgun to make it even more powerful or scaling your weapon’s damage with movement speed.

The 2.0 Solo build allows you to do Quickhacks, and become an ace shot while also obliterating enemies in close-ranged combat with a shotgun. It is not a specialized build which is why it is so strong and fun to play around.

If you are still exploring what you like or just don’t want to switch everything around before you jump into combat then the Sole build will help you do it all, alone.

Required attribute points

Reflexes and Body form the core of Solo Build in Cyberpunk 2077. They are also the best-starting Attributes to invest so you can start investing toward this build pretty early on in the game. We recommend getting both of them to 20 first and then moving toward other attributes later.

Technical Ability is a late-game Attribute that you will need to invest 20 points next. This is mostly Cyberware upgrades and cooldown reductions that will increase your overall damage and will help perfect your rotations.

Cool and Intelligence are low-priority stats here. You can invest more in one over the other as you like, just get the basic perks for the all-rounder build and you are good to go.

Note that you get additional Attribute points with the Phantom Liberty DLC so you can further allocate points to more skills to better your build.

Attribute Allocated Points Body 20 Reflexes 20 Technical Ability 20 Cool 4 Intelligence 4

Recommended perks and relics

Body and Reflexes perks are most important for Solo Build in Cyberpunk 2077 while the others will contribute towards covering different aspects of gameplay.

Here are the best perks that you need to invest in to take on whatever Night City throws at you alone.

Body

Best Perks: Painkiller, Adrenaline Rush, Pain To Gain, Calm Mind, Dorph-Head

First Tree

The first Perk Tree is related to Shotguns and LMGs, their recoil, stamina reductions, damage boosts, and armor penetration. If you enjoy close-range combat, then this is a definite tree you want to invest in.

Middle Tree

The Middle Tree forms the core of Sole Build where you get important Health-related buffs, like increased HP pool, health regen, Damage Mitigation Chance, and movement speed.

Last Tree

The Last Tree provides a boost to Blunt Weapons, so if you are someone who likes to bring a knife to a gunfight, this is your place to invest.

Reflexes

Best Perks: Air Dash, Dash, Slippery, Multitasker, Muscle Memory

First Tree

The First Tree is all about SMGs, their damage, reload and attack speed, Stamina consumption, accuracy, and range.

Middle Tree

The Middle Tree provides all the maneuverability buffs that you need to perfect your Solo Build. It includes Dash, and Air Dash, and gives you the ability to perform actions like reloading your weapon or shooting while you are on the move.

Last Tree

It improves the sharpness of your Blades, so if you want to pair a Katana build, then it is the best place to polish the edge of your steel.

Technical Ability

Best Perks: Field Medic, License To Chrome, All Things Cyber, Edgerunner, Renaissance Punk, Driver Update

First Tree

This tree makes your explosions better than ever, with a bigger radius and more damage while giving you more defensive stats like Health boosts and Damage Mitigation. Though explosives are

Middle Tree

This is the best place to start investing in Technical Ability. The Perks boosts your Cyberware, its damage, modifier stats, and capacity and reduces effect Cooldowns and costs.

Last Tree

The Last Tree is related to Tech weapons which you can just ignore if you are not using one.

Cool

Best Perks: Feline Footwork, Ninjutsu, Blind Spot, Small Target, Serpentine

First Tree

This is for long-range combat lovers, as it improves the classic Rifles and Pistol pair with Perks that complement the duo.

Middle Tree

If you don’t want to invest in Cool that much, then getting the basic Middle Tree Perks is the best choice to make your Solo Build better in Cyberpunk 2077. You will get movement speed buffs, defensive boosts like Damage Mitigation, and more stealth-related Perks.

Last Tree

The Last Tree is all about Throwable weapons, their damage, range, and the whole kit.

Intelligence

Best Perks: Embedded Exploit, Optimization, System Overwhelm, Eye In The Sky, Hack Queue, Overclock

Intelligence is best suited for a Netrunner Build but you can still grab the Quickhacks to make your Solo build complete in Cyberpunk 2077.

First Tree

You will get RAM and Quickhack quality-of-life improvements like reduced RAM cost, upload speed, and exposing more enemy Access Points.

Middle Tree

The main place to get basic improvements for your Quickhacks, their RAM recovery rate, their damage, and add a few extra buffs like health-regen and trace reduction.

Last Tree

Improves the recoil, damage, target-lock, and attack speed of Smart Weapons.

Relic Perks

Best Relics: Vulnerability Analytics with Machine Learning

Relics appear in the Attributes section with their own Relic Skill Tree which is only available with the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The Vulnerability Analytics is the best Relic for your 2.0 Solo build because it exposes the weak points of enemies in Cyberpunk 2077. Hitting these Vulnerabilities increases your Crit Chance, Armor Penetration, and Damage. It also causes an EMP blast that reaches over 3m after you hit these Weakspot.

Machine Learning Relic Skill enhances Vulnerability Analytics by increasing the number and frequency of Vulnerabilities after hitting which additionally increases your Crit Damage. This effect can be stacked up to 5 times and lasts for 25 seconds at base level but if you get all 5 stacks, the effect doubles.

Recommended cyberware mods

The Cyberware choice can vary for your Solo build as many different options may be available for you or be more suitable for your kit in Cyberpunk 2077. Here are the best Cyberware that we recommend to use to maximize your damage output.

Frontal Cortex

Axolotl significantly reduces the cooldown of all Cyberware.

Newton Module reduces Cyberware cooldown after neutralizing an enemy by a small percentage.

Arms

The Solo Build does not require any Arms cyberware, but if you want to then use the Gorilla Arms.

Skeleton

Epimorphic Skeleton greatly increases Maximum Health.

Para Bellum increases Armor by a certain percentage.

Bionic Joints increase a flat amount of Armor.

Nervous System

Visual Cortex Support increases Crit Chance based on how far you are away from the enemy.

Integumentary System

Subdermal Armor increases your Armor.

Pain Editor reduces Damage taken while increasing your Armor by a flat amount

Operating System

Militech “Apogee” Sandevistan can be activated and deactivated on command without any delay. Upon activation, time slows down by 85% and increases the Headshot damage, Crit Chance, and Crit Damage. Neutralizing an enemy during this duration will increase your stamina and further extend the duration.

Face

Kiroshi “Cockatrice” Optics increases Crit Chance by 35% and Optical Zoom when scanning by 10x.

Alternatively, you can use Kiroshi “The Oracle” Optics which highlights enemies, cameras, traps, and explosives within a 30m radius even if they are hidden behind cover.

Hands

Microgenerator makes the next shot after reloading an empty weapon deal high electroshock damage.

Circulatory System

Heal-On-Kill restores a certain percentage of health after you have neutralized an enemy.

Blood Pump restores a large amount of health instantly and then gradually heals you over the next 6 seconds.

Clutch Padding and Threatevac are good alternative options if you are looking for more stamina or movement speed.

Legs

Reinforced Tendons increase your Armor and give you the ability to double jump.

Recommended weapons

The choice of weapon will differ depending on your playstyle but also if you have the Phantom Liberty DLC. It has brought in new and more refined weapons to the game but the base game still has some amazing options. Here are the best weapons we recommend that you pair with your Solo Build in Cyberpunk 2077.

For Phantom Liberty

Alabai is a Power Shotgun that increases its damage depending on your movement speed. It has great damage output with high reload speed, an 85% Headshot Damage Multiplier and applies Burn. Shooting an enemy inflicted with Burn will further increase its Crit Damage.

Raiju is a Submachine Gun that deals high-damage precision shots without needing to be charged. It has high Crit Damage, armor penetration, and a 100% Headshot Damage Multiplier with Headshots having increased Crit Chance.

Sparky is a Power Sniper Rifle with the ability to ricochet its bullets off surfaces. Each hit releases a splash of lightning damage that can hit multiple targets within its range. It also has a whopping 250% Headshot Damage Multiplier with the ability to apply Shock to enemies but cannot dismember them.

For the base game

Sovereign is a double-barrel shotgun with bullets that can ricochet off surfaces. It has the ability to shoot both of its barrels at once, with high Crit Damage if shot in point-blank range, which also increases its reload speed.

Senkoh LX is a Tech Submachine Gun that deals high damage with its charged shots. It shoots three bullets at once, with a 100% Headshot Damage Multiplier, and great Attack Speed.

Overwatch is a Power Sniper Rifle that can also ricochet its bullets off surfaces. It has a 300% Headshot Damage Multiplier, with Armor Penetration, and is the only sniper rifle with a silencer.

How to play the Solo build In Cyberpunk 2077

The 2.0 Solo Build has a pretty straightforward gameplay in Cyberpunk 2077 which can take on most of the content the game throws at you even at higher difficulty. Here are a few tips to make the most of your equipment and loadout.

Always activate your Militech “Apogee” Sandevistan before jumping into battle which will slow the time so you can take your shots. It will give you the time to make accurate shots while not taking any damage.

Considering this, always go for headshots because they also deal high damage but with your high weapon multipliers, can take out MaxTech bots in one shot.

Use the movement speed buffs to your advantage, especially if you are using the Alabai shotgun. They will make you immune while you are in the air, so it is a great way to dodge if you are in a pinch.

The Solo build has both, close and long-range combat abilities, so make sure to shift between weapons according to the occasion. If you get the Gorilla Arms, you can just smash your way through enemies quickly if the crowd gets too overwhelming.

You also have great survivability with this kit, apart from the Damage Mitigation and Resistance, you have good Armor and Health Regen abilities. So if you do end up getting hit, chances are you will be back to full health in the next few seconds.