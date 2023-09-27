How To Start Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077’s first and last expansion, Phantom Liberty is finally out. Just like The Witcher 3, there are different ways you can start the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC and in this guide, we will explain all those options available to you.

Given the massive overhaul to the game with the 2.0 update, I will however suggest that you start a completely new playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 and continue normally to a certain point, to get familiar with the new system (including ray reconstruction) before jumping into Phantom Liberty and going to Dogtown.

How to start Phantom Liberty with a new Cyberpunk 2077 character

If you are a new player just starting Cyberpunk 2077, or an old veteran looking to start a new character, then starting the Phantom Liberty expansion is a very simple matter.

As you select the New Game option, you will be given a choice between picking a Regular Start which will set you on the path to the main story, or Skip Ahead to Phantom Liberty, which will immediately start the Phantom Liberty DLC. If you pick a regular start, you will have to follow the process we have given below for existing saves.

Pick the Skip to Phantom Liberty option if you aren’t interested in playing the first few hours of CP 2077. After selecting your background and customizing your character, you will be dropped directly into the game with your attribute and perk point already distributed, however, you have the option to respec them once for free.

You will be reading a book as the game starts, and promptly get a call from an unknown caller who goes by Songbird. You will notice that your character will automatically be level 15 with a few weapons that get the job done and 20,000 credits to your name.

In any event, Phantom Liberty DLC will start with the Dog Eat Dog mission after you accept Songbird’s request, which will have you going to the entrance for Dog Town. Follow Songbird until you see President Myer’s plane crashing down, revealing the Phantom Liberty title card.

Starting Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC with an old save

If you have already gotten far in the main campaign in your pre-existing save or you started a new one but chose a regular start as mentioned above, then accessing the Phantom Liberty expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 is simple. If you weren’t too far in the main campaign though, then you’ll have to progress past a certain point in order to initiate the Dog Eat Dog quest.

For starters, you will need to reach Act 2 of the main story of CP 2077 before Phantom Liberty becomes available. This means completing The Heist and waking up with Johnny Silverhand annoying the hell out of you. From there, proceed till you meet the Voodoo Boys and complete the Transmission quest. After talking to Alt beyond the Blackwall, whether you chose the Netwatch or Voodoo Boys route, you will eventually leave the chapel.

Once you are out in the open world, you will get a call from Songbird asking for your help and the Phantom Liberty DLC will start from there just like discussed above.