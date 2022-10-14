Katanas are sharp and lethal weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. These phenomenal weapons are known for their speeds. Quick Katana thrusts are lethal as these can inflict critical damage on the enemies.

Investing points in Blade skills can make this weapon even more deadly and the player can dominate the game. The game offers the player seven powerful Katanas. The following guide highlights the best Katanas in Cyberpunk 2077.

Satori

Location

The player needs to complete the heist to get Satori. The heist is a mission in which the player works with Jackie and completion a Satori can be found inside the AV on the landing pad.

Stats

34 attacks per second

Massive Critical Hit damage

Reduction in base damage by 20%.

Jinchu-Maru

Location

This impressive Katana is obtained during the main quest Play It Safe. The mission boss Oda drops this weapon after being defeated.

Stats

Get a 100% Critical Chance while Kerenzikov is active.

Last strike of the combo deals double damage

Doubles damage against powerful enemies (enemies with double your health)

Scalpel

Location

The player needs to complete the side job Big in Japan to get this precise Katana. This weapon is rewarded upon completing the side mission

Stats

145 Damage

5 Attacks Per Second

+92-113 Chemical Damage

+92-113 Electrical Damage

+92-113 Physical Damage

+92-113 Thermal Damage

Black Unicorn

Location

The Black Unicorn is available in the GOG version of the game. Buy this version and Black Unicorn will automatically show up in the stash.

Stats

34 attacks per second

Designed with several runestones from the Witcher franchise

Tsumetogi

Location

This Katana can be obtained by playing the Pisces side quest. The player works with Judy in this quest. Remember to pick the Katana from the office during the mission.

Stats

34 attacks per second

10 Electrical Resistance

Base attack of 265

CockTail Stick

Location

This Katana can be obtained during the Automatic Love quest. It is found in Evelyn’s dressing room in the clouds. Visit the cloud after 7 pm to acquire this exquisite weapon.

Stats

63 Damage

99 Attacks Per Second

40-49 Physical Damage

18% Critical Damage

10% Bleeding Chance

Standard Katana

Location

This early game Katana can be obtained from the vendor in Westbrook. To get Legendary Katana, visit Coach Fred at the Mega Building.

Stats