Katanas are sharp and lethal weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. These phenomenal weapons are known for their speeds. Quick Katana thrusts are lethal as these can inflict critical damage on the enemies.
Investing points in Blade skills can make this weapon even more deadly and the player can dominate the game. The game offers the player seven powerful Katanas. The following guide highlights the best Katanas in Cyberpunk 2077.
Satori
Location
The player needs to complete the heist to get Satori. The heist is a mission in which the player works with Jackie and completion a Satori can be found inside the AV on the landing pad.
Stats
- 34 attacks per second
- Massive Critical Hit damage
- Reduction in base damage by 20%.
Jinchu-Maru
Location
This impressive Katana is obtained during the main quest Play It Safe. The mission boss Oda drops this weapon after being defeated.
Stats
- Get a 100% Critical Chance while Kerenzikov is active.
- Last strike of the combo deals double damage
- Doubles damage against powerful enemies (enemies with double your health)
Scalpel
Location
The player needs to complete the side job Big in Japan to get this precise Katana. This weapon is rewarded upon completing the side mission
Stats
- 145 Damage
- 5 Attacks Per Second
- +92-113 Chemical Damage
- +92-113 Electrical Damage
- +92-113 Physical Damage
- +92-113 Thermal Damage
Black Unicorn
Location
The Black Unicorn is available in the GOG version of the game. Buy this version and Black Unicorn will automatically show up in the stash.
Stats
- 34 attacks per second
- Designed with several runestones from the Witcher franchise
Tsumetogi
Location
This Katana can be obtained by playing the Pisces side quest. The player works with Judy in this quest. Remember to pick the Katana from the office during the mission.
Stats
- 34 attacks per second
- 10 Electrical Resistance
- Base attack of 265
CockTail Stick
Location
This Katana can be obtained during the Automatic Love quest. It is found in Evelyn’s dressing room in the clouds. Visit the cloud after 7 pm to acquire this exquisite weapon.
Stats
- 63 Damage
- 99 Attacks Per Second
- 40-49 Physical Damage
- 18% Critical Damage
- 10% Bleeding Chance
Standard Katana
Location
This early game Katana can be obtained from the vendor in Westbrook. To get Legendary Katana, visit Coach Fred at the Mega Building.
Stats
- 34 attacks per second
- Weight 4.34 pounds