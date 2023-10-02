How To Get Monowire In Cyberpunk 2077 [Update 2.0]

While you have an arsenal of weapons at your disposal in Cyberpunk 2077, a true netrunner sticks with something unique that shows their signature style. Enter the monowire, the choice weapon of most netrunners in Cyberpunk 2077. This deadly string boasts superior range to any melee weapon and has a few neat quirks to it, making it quite a must-have. However, trying to figure out how to get a monowire as weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 has some people scratching their heads.

Cyberpunk 2077 Monowire locations

After the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, Monowire is now sold almost exclusively by Ripperdocs scattered across Night City and Dogtown. Those who were curious about the free Monowire in the garage near the East Watson Pharmacy may be a little disappointed to hear this news.

In addition, Ripperdocs will now have a shared inventory i.e., whatever one Ripperdoc sells, the rest will sell it as well. Your procurement of choice cyberware will be gated behind player character level and street cred requirements. Starting from level 10, Ripperdocs will allow you to purchase Cyberware, so when you meet the necessary qualifications, visit any Ripperdoc to purchase monowire in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0

You can find one Ripperdoc over in Watson’s Kabuki block, near the open-air market to the south of the fast travel point near the roundabout with the weapons and cyberware vendor. You can find another one in Westbrook, Charter Hill.

Benefits of monowire as a weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

The Monowire in CP2077 has a range advantage over weapons like katana or mantis blades. It is also capable of hitting multiple foes in a group, making it good for quick crowd dispatching. In addition, it slowly gathers a charge in between non-active use. This allows monowire to dispatch that charge on your next attack, leading to much more devastating damage.

There are numerous builds centered around adding additional perks that boost a Monowire’s utility if you want to delve into the nitty-gritty.

One aspect of Monowires worth noting is that they come with three empty mod slots which you can fill to alter and improve your weapon’s capability. These monowire mods in Cyberpunk 2077 are sold by Ripperdocs so keep your eye out as they become available.

The first slot for your ‘Monowire Cable’ alters your Monowire damage type in Cyberpunk 2077. To that end, below is a list of the various damage-type mods for the weapon:

Monowire – Physical Damage

Monowire – Thermal Damage

Monowire – Chemical Damage

Monowire – Electrical Damage

Scan your opponents and check what damage type they are weak to. If you find yourself increasingly up against foes weak to Electrical Damage, then might as well slot that in. Still, the Physical Damage mod is fine enough as an all-rounder.

Your ‘Monowire Battery’ slot augments the damage of the charge dispatched when your wire is fully charged. This is straightforward and you want to pick up the Monowire Battery: High-Capacity. This grants the highest damage bonus (+50%), making the others redundant.

For your last slot, you’ll want to consider some Universal Cyberarm Fragment that synergizes with the Monowire. Being a critical damage type weapon, it’s best to pick the Sensory Amplifier Mod. This boosts Crit Chance by 2% or Crit Damage by 20%. Either one works for the purpose of this weapon.