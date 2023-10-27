Cyberpunk 2077: Best Cyberware And Locations

You need to be armed and ready to navigate the hostile world of Cyberpunk 2077, which cannot be done without having the best cyberware implants.

Formerly known as cybernetics, cyberware has been reimagined and re-presented in Cyberpunk 2077 after the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC.

Now, it is your main source of armor that can be upgraded. This removes the need for cybernetic mods in the game.

Note that the amount of cyberware you can use is dependent on your cyberware capacity, which can of course be increased by leveling up or acquiring certain perks.

Ultimately, it is central to creating an extremely strong character, and this guide will educate you on just how you go about doing so, by presenting the 10 best pieces of cyberware you can get in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Cyberware implants to get in Cyberpunk 2077

Zetatech Berserk MK.4 (Operating System Cyberware)

Zetatech Berserk MK.4 is easily one of the best operating system cyberware implants to consider in Cyberpunk 2077. It helps you manage recoil to perfect your aim.

It also increases your toughness for 10 seconds, as well as boosting your attack strength in close combat.

Add to this the style and effectiveness points it brings by enabling you to perform a superhero landing when jumping from high spots, and the shockwaves from said landing causing damage to nearby enemies. This comes at a cyberware capacity cost of 16 points.

Militech Apogee Sandevistan (Operating System Cyberware)

Continuing with the best operating system cyberwares that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, consider also the Militech Apogee Sandevistan.

It allows you to literally slow time down by a whole 85%. This gives your enemies next to no chance of survival as you can take them out while they’re incapacitated.

Taking out an enemy will also restore some of your stamina, and while there are various versions of Sandevistan in the game, the Militech Apogee rises up due to its additional 10% headshot damage, 14% crit chance, and 13% crit damage. The cyberware capacity cost for it is 44 points.

Titanium Bones (Skeleton Cyberware)

While it may not give you a massive armor boost like the Epimorphic Skeleton, Titanium Bones is undoubtedly an extremely useful cyberware to add in Cyberpunk 2077.

In addition to boosting your health and armor, it increases your carry capacity by a massive 66%; meaning that you can load up on your favorite items and weapons. It also comes at a very measly cyberware capacity cost of only 5 points.

Optical Camo (Integumentary System Cyberware)

Want to carry out stealth attacks or getaways? Optical Camo is your answer. It decreases your visibility to opponents by 30-90% for 4-7 seconds and is ideal for such scenarios.

The only downside perhaps is the 70-second cooldown time, but you only need to use it once for tactical advantage. The capacity cost for Optical Camo comes in at 20 points.

Heal-on-Kill (Circulatory System Cyberware)

This cyberware makes killing even more rewarding. If the name was not obvious enough, Heal-on-Kill restores a percentage of your health every time you kill an enemy.

This is especially useful against boss enemies who are surrounded by their low-level cronies. You can finish off the low-level enemies to regain your health while focusing on your main boss target.

Capacity Cost: 10 points.

Location: Cassius Ryder ripperdoc in Watson, Northside.

Kerenzikov (Nervous System Cyberware)

Kerenzikov is easily one of the best cyberware implants overall in Cyberpunk 2077. It also slows down time, but only when you are aiming while sliding, dashing, or dodging.

This is extremely useful during intense battles that require you to rely on a lot of movement while taking out enemies. The Kerenzikov’s capacity cost is 12 points.

Monowire (Arms Cyberware)

Improved drastically after the 2.0 update, Monowire lets you attack enemies at medium and close range with razor-sharp monofilament wire and has the longest range of any melee-type weaponry.

It’s also useful when paired with Jailbreak Relic perk which lets you install a quickhack when you hit an enemy at full charge. The capacity cost is 8 points.

Reinforced Tendons (Legs Cyberware)

The Reinforced Tendos are so good that you cannot consider playing Cyberpunk 2077 without them. They let you do a double jump which comes in quite handy.

Being able to jump higher allows you to access new vantage points and alternative routes. Some routes may let you sneak through while others are just faster.

It also makes it difficult for your enemies to pursue you when escaping. Capacity cost from Reinforced Tendons is 8 points.

Memory Boost (Frontal Cortex Cyberware)

Quickhacks are an important offensive tool in Cyberpunk 2077, and what better cyberware to optimize and enhance it other than Memory Boost?

Memory Boost is supremely useful due to you gaining extra RAM with each kill, allowing you to use more Quickhacks. Just make sure the cyberdeck you use has a high amount of RAM, so you don’t lose any gained by killing. The capacity cost for this is 20 points.

Kiroshi “The Oracle” Optics (Face Cyberware)

Kiroshi Optics rounds off our list of best cyberware to use in Cyberpunk 2077. It reveals enemies within 17.5 meters, even the ones under cover.

This makes it incredibly useful to make preparations before the start of a battle. This pre-combat setup can practically make you win every fight.

It also reveals any explosives and traps within 28 meters and any cameras within 35 meters, making it a must-have piece of cyberware. Its capacity cost is 10 points.

Can you beat Cyberpunk 2077 without cyberware?

While it is possible to play through and perhaps beat Cyberpunk 2077 without cyberware, it’s not a choice that we would recommend.

Trying to do so will simply make the game extremely difficult for you, which may decrease its enjoyability.

Furthermore, you will also be unable to take advantage of some abilities such as double jump or weapons like monowire that may be fun to use.