Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library Puzzle Guide

While inside the Gauntlet of Shar, players need to undertake different puzzles to advance Shadowheart’s companion quests. On top of that, those companion quests are also tied to the Nightsong quest and the actual main story quest for which you came to this area. One of those puzzles is in the Silent Library of Baldur’s Gate 3 and completing it can allow players to make a major decision regarding Shadowheart’s future in the party.

While completing the main quest requires players to find Umbral Gems through Shar Trials and taking the last one from Yurgir the Orthon, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library puzzle is mainly only necessary for the companion quests as others can be done without it.

BG3 Silent Library Puzzle location

The puzzle is located on the lower floors of Gauntlet of Shar. The same corridor that has the Faith Leap trial has the entrance door to Silent Library. Go down the stairs after completing Slow-Step and Self-Same trials and you will be in the corridor where the Silent Library is.

How to solve Baldur’s Gate 3 Silent Library Riddle of the Night

Before you can actually try to solve the riddle, you will have to clear the room. As soon as you enter the Silent Library, you will encounter a number of enemies. As the name suggests, the library has a spell on it that prevents magic casting so you will need to rely on physical attacks.

Once all the enemies are dead, you are free to explore the silent library in BG3 and solve the riddle. Near the end of the room, you will see an altar/pedestal in a cloister. The door to this area is locked but you can easily lockpick it with the help of Thieves’ Tools and you will find Riddle of the Night in the center of the room.

Unlike some other riddles, you don’t get the choice to answer the riddle. Instead, you need to place an item on the pedestal to complete the Silent Library puzzle.

When you interact with the altar, you will be asked the question “What can silence a Nightsong?“

The answer to the question is within the Silent Library. There are multiple bookshelves in there. You need to search them until you find a book called Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger. Keep in mind that all these bookshelves are booby-trapped. So make sure you disarm the traps before interacting with them.

Add the book to your inventory and then head to the Riddle of Night pedestal again in Baldur’s Gate 3. Interact with it and place the book within the slot. This will open up a vault behind that giant Lady Shar portrait on the wall. Head inside and loot the area to grab Dark Justiciar armor set.

Besides the armor, you will also get Spear of the Night, the main item you came here for. The Spear of the Night is crucial to Shadowheart’s story in BG3 and needed when you have to decide whether to kill the Nightsong or let her live.