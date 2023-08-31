Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara Approval Rating Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows its players to find companions and romance them. However, if you are looking for something out of the ordinary, then romancing Minthara is the best option for you, but this will only happen after gaining high approval from her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Having questionable morals herself, this ruthless Drow has sworn loyalty to the Absolute, and you must do so too if you wish to romance her as a companion.

Siding with the Goblins and making evil choices are what make Minthara’s companionship an untraditional one. But before beginning to romance her, you must get high approval from her in BG3.

How to gain Minthara Approval in BG3

To gain Minthara’s approval, you must make choices that demonstrate subservience and unwavering loyalty to the Absolute. Courage is the key to winning Minthara’s heart. You must also side with the Goblins and turn against the Druids and Tieflings.

The specific choices you must make to gain Minthara’s approval in BG3 are listed below.

During Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, do not attack the Goblins and converse with Minthara when you enter the Shattered Sanctum .

. When you go to the Druid Grove in Act 1, let Minthara and her army in. This will result in a fight at the grove, and you have to side with Minthara. Betray Zevlor and kill all the druids and tieflings present there.

Join Minthara at the camp and go to bed with her.

While playing through the Ketheric Thorm’s Relic quest in Act 2, defeat Gerringothe Thorm in the Tollhouse. Make sure you do it using Skill checks, and when you encounter Malus Thorm in the House of Healing, tell him to make the sisters practice on each other and that you will end him.

During the Daughter of Darkness quest in Act 2, encourage the killing of the Nightsong by Shadowheart.

During the Defeat Ketheric Thorm quest in Act 2, after you have taken down Ketheric Thorm, let Minthara sit on his throne and encourage her, saying it suits her to gain high approval in Baldur’s Gate 3.

During Act 3 of BG3, if you play through the Open hand Temple Murders side quest, pick the “If Father Lorgan had been pickier, he might still be alive” dialogue option in the conversation between Brother Clements and Brother Bill.

Minthara Approval down choices

Anything you do against the Goblins or by the side of Tieflings will decrease Minthara’s approval of you. Trying to assert dominance over Minthara will also end in low approval in Baldur’s Gate 3. A few choices can bring Minthara’s approval of you drastically low.

