How To Capture Isobel At Last Light Inn In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players complete freedom of how they wish to proceed in their story. Side with the good guys or bad guys, it is ultimately your choice. During Act 2, players have to save Isobel the Selunite Cleric from Fist Marcus at Last Light Inn. However, if they wish, they can go the evil route and actually capture Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3 to present her to Ketheric Thorm.

Should you choose to save or capture Isobel at Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3, your journey forward will change drastically as well as which allies will be available to help in the last section of the game.

How to capture Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3

To begin to know how to capture Isobel at the Last Light Inn, you would first need to infiltrate the Moonrise Towers. You’ll meet Z’rell, Ketheric’s Enforcer there and he would assign you to kidnap Isobel from the Last Light Inn and return her to the Moonrise Towers.

Make your way to Last Light Inn either by foot or by helping Wulbren escape the Moonrise Towers. Once at the Inn, you have to convince the Harpers that you are there to help them so they don’t kill you.

You’ll meet the Flaming Fist Marcus there who plans to abduct Isobel. Tell Marcus that you were sent for the same reason as him and are here to help him kidnap Isobel in BG3. After that, he’ll take you to Isobel who just finished praying.

Engage her in a conversation and do not at any point rat out Marcus’ plan. After the conversation, Marcus will enter and ask Isobel to come with him. This is where you side with Marcus and help him abduct her.

What happens if you abduct Isobel in BG3

Marcus will take Isobel to the Moonrise Towers. This would leave the Last Light Inn vulnerable and no longer a safe place to go to. Not to mention, everyone at the inn will die including Jaheira, so you are no longer able to recruit Jaheira.

Since you managed to show your loyalty to Thorm, he will now trust you. You now have an opening where he would let you in and you can meet with him.

Should you kidnap Isobel?

Abducting Isobel at Last Light Inn has more cons than pros. The only advantage being given is that you gain the trust of Ketheric Thorm. In exchange, however, you’ll lose access to a lot of quests and a safe haven in Shadow Cursed Lands.

Mostly, it falls down on the run a player undertakes. It is a perfect way to play as a villainous route or as a hero with a mindset of “the end justifies the means”.