How to use Lump’s Horn in Baldur’s Gate 3 

Along with having powerful weapons and allies to accompany in the battle, there are other ways to call for further assistance in Baldur’s Gate 3. This comes in the form of the 3 Ogres that will help you in the fighting. However, they will not appear randomly; you must need Lump’s Horn to call them.

Getting your hands on this Horn is another difficult task because you need to strike a deal with Lump the Enlightened. He is an ogre who, along with his friends, can be found in the Blighted Village. Convincing these beasts is hard if you do not know how.

Lump’s Horn location in BG3

Lump, the Enlightened is an ogre who gives you Lump’s Horn in Baldur’s Gate 3. To get the Horn, you need to travel to Blighted Village. You need to get to the western part of the village at the coordinates X:15 Y:380. As you are near the location, you will see dead bodies of goblins and people.

Keep moving forward, and you will see broken houses. Enter the second broken house, and you will see 3 Ogres having a feast. Move to interact with them.

How to convince Lump to join

A cutscene will play out, and dialogue will start between you and Lump. Lump will ask you to show the brand of Absolute, or they will eat you.

Choose the Deception option, where you will roll a die to see if you succeed. It’s an easy check so you’ll pass without many problems. The ogres will tell you they fight for goblins because they gave them gold.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now four options will be displayed before you. One is giving them gold to fight for you, the second is deception, the third is persuasion, and the fourth is rejecting the offer.

Persuasion is the most suitable, but the number on the dice is higher. Use Shadowheart’s Guidance spell to make things easier. The easier option is to pay 500 gold for their assistance in the battle. So see which option you can make at the moment. Lump will agree to fight for you and give you Lump’s Horn in BG3.

Using Lump’s Horn in Baldur’s Gate 3

Whenever you feel like your enemies are overwhelming you and you need a hand, go to your inventory and select Lump’s Horn in Baldur’s Gate 3. Right-click on it and press and press the sound icon.

Lump and his buddies will show up and assist you on the battlefield. But choose carefully when calling for assistance because you do not want to waste it.

After the battle is over, the Lump will approach you, and dialogue will start. He will make another demand from you. Four new options will appear; to pay 500 gold, end the deal, a deception check, or fight.

If you pay them or pass the deception check, they will assist you once more sometime later. If you fail the deception check, they will attack. Ending the deal terminates the agreement between you.