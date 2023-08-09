How To Get And Use Spider Egg Sac In Baldur’s Gate 3

While playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to participate in numerous challenging fights, and some of those can be particularly tough if you don’t have any extra help. The Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a single-use item that spiders guard.

Once you obtain this item, you can break it to have five spider companions on your side in battle, attacking your enemies. So without further ado, let us look at where to find this helpful item in BG3.

Where to find the Spider Egg Sac in BG3

Getting your hands on this item is not that straightforward. This useful item is located at the coordinates x-axis 150 and y-axis 360. You can start from the Roadside Cliffs to get there. If not, you can also start from Emerald Grove to get there and keep moving until you see a Rocky Crevice in BG3.

After you spot the Rocky Crevice, you will need to perform a Perception Check to reveal the spiders and the Spider Egg Sac in BG3 with the help of a character that excels in Wisdom. We recommend using Shadowheart as she will give you better chances at succeeding due to her high Wisdom stat.

Now you need to perform another check, the ‘Animal Handling Check (DC 15)’, that will calm the spiders with the help of a character high in Wisdom. Be careful while attempting this check because if you fail, the option will not be available anymore.

After passing this check, you must perform another before taking the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is the ‘Sleight of Hand Check (DC 15)’ that requires someone with high Dexterity. If the check is successful, you will put your hand in and snatch the Spider Egg Sac, for which we recommend using Astarion. If you fail this test, a fight with spiders will begin.

How to use the Spider Egg Sac

Once you have it go to your inventory and look for the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3. Right-click on it, then choose the ‘Drop Item’ option from the dropdown menu. Once dropped on the ground, you can explode it with any weapon attack. Make sure you are at some distance so it doesn’t damage you.

Once it explodes, you will have 5 Crag Spiders. These spiders will go everywhere with you attacking your enemies until the spiders die. They will also disappear when you perform a long rest.