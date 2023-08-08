Stealth in Baldur’s Gate 3 is very useful in cases like when you want to escape in hostile areas you can charge additional damage by the sneak attack which results in surprising your opponents and the enemies will not be able to do any action for a certain period of time.

Additionally, if you want to make your way out of combat without being trapped, this is quite useful. Another use of Stealth is that it helps you to solve puzzles. With this skill, you can attack your enemy one by one to avoid any burst incoming damage.

There are a few tips in Baldur’s Gate 3 which can be used to enter in stealth as a group as well as individual. We have written these tips in detail for your ease.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Stealth tips

Stealth comes with Dexterity in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are a few stealth tips that are essential for players to know in Baldur’s Gate 3. Since the is launched on pc, players are wondering about the difficulty of Dragons and Dungeons.

When you activate Stealth, you will sneak around completely unnoticed by your enemies, you cannot be heard or observed by anyone.

Stealth use is quite advantageous for two specific classes in BG3, which are Rogues and Rangers. These classes perform best when they are able to hide themselves for a longer period of time. Moreover, Stealth is also accessible for Monk and Bard classes as a class skill, but Rogues and Rangers could be the best option to go for.

You need to increase your stats which include Dexterity and Sleight of hand. Always keep in mind to not get caught while entering stealth mode. Do not forget to use your character with the highest stats.

If you want to activate Stealth to make yourself hide, you can just press C on your keyboard which will bring you to Stealth. No doubt that the combats will be quite challenging for the players but using stealth will give an advantage to escape through the battlefield.

You can also use stealth to hide your entire party in Baldur’s Gate 3. If want to come in stealth along with your party, you just have to hold the shift button and press the same button C as you used to hide individually. This activity of yours will put your entire party to Stealth, making them invisible. Thus, enemies cannot spot or catch your party.

If you want to hide your party while you are playing on Controller, just hold down on the D-pad. This is how you can put your entire party to stealth while playing on a Controller.

In case, you want to make subgroups of the party, you can do that by pressing G on your keyboard. Making subgroups can help you find strategic positions for each subgroup and increase your chances to win the combat.

These hotkeys are essential to bring them into use during your combat or even before that. Many players in Baldur’s Gate 3 are unaware of these hotkeys which makes their gameplay a lot difficult.