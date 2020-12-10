Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to build diverse characters utilizing its vast skill tree and different weapons. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Best Builds guide, we’ll be walking you through a few builds; pick one that best suits your playstyle!

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Builds

Your character in Cyberpunk 2077 can invest in a total of 5 attributes. What you pick to invest in most is the one that will decide your playstyle ultimately.

The builds below are made from selecting two primary attributes that you want to spend on. Each giving you an edge in a different type of combat style.

The Juggernaut Build

Primary Attribute (s): Body and Cool

With the Juggernaut Build, our primary focus is to maintain our tankiness and create enough mobility to easily be able to cover the entire battlefield.

Prioritizing the Body attribute will allow you to soak up a lot of damage.

You can try a Street Brawler and Athletics combo if you like going hand-to-hand every once in a while. Another good combination for the Body attribute is the Athletics and Annihilation Combo.

For Cool, the Cold Blood perk really helps to grant you that extra movement speed during combat.

Defeating an enemy will boost your movement speed, allowing you to close the distance between you and your enemies relatively easily.

The Ninja

Primary Attribute (s): Reflexes and Cool

If you’re like me, then you probably love wiping your enemies off the field without anyone ever knowing what hit ’em. That’s where this build comes in.

To truly become the master of stealth, the best tree you can go for are the Reflexes and Cool attributes.

Unlock Breach Protocol initially to be able to hack into cameras and turrets. With the two selected attributes, you will be able to use ranged silent weapons and poison your enemies.

You can also go melee with Mantis Blades and take out enemies from up-close. With the Cold-Blooded ability, you’ll be able to gain an extra 10% movement speed with every kill.

The Pure Hacker

Primary Attribute (s): Intelligence and Cool

The world in Cyberpunk 2077 has become extremely advanced in terms of technology, and that means everything can be hacked to your advantage.

If you want to take a more technical approach o the game, you can start by investing in your Intelligence and Cool abilities.

Hack away with Breach Protocol to compromise an area before you even get there! Use the Cool Attribute to increase your stealthy capabilities.

With quickhacking at your disposal and complete mastery over stealth, nothing can stand in your way.