All Great Hyrule Forest Shrine Locations In Zelda: TOTK

Tears of the Kingdom has over a hundred different Shrines that are all scattered across the Hyrule map. We will be going over the Shrine locations that come in the Great Hyrule Forest area in Zelda: TotK.

The Great Hyrule Forest region has nine shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. You will need a keen eye to look for each one of them. So without waiting further, let us dive in to locate all the Great Hyrule Forest shrines.

Where to find Great Hyrule Forest Shrines in Zeld: TotK

Ekochiu Shrine

The Ekochiu Shrine is located in the southeast of Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: TotK. You must cross the significant forest area and move toward the site with tons of river bodies.

It is better to keep yourself on the pathway toward the Pico Pond through the Minshi Woods. You will come across an intersection point, and from there, keep moving straight before taking a quick left toward the open area. The shrine is in the middle of the open field, and you can quickly locate it.

You can also reach the shrine by going north from Crenel Peak and crossing the Thims Bridge to reach Tribly Plain in Tears of the Kingdom. Make your way left and go straight toward Pico Pond to encounter Ekochiu Shrine.

Kikakin Shrine

The Kikakin Shrine is located to the northwest of the Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: TotK.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

To get to Kikakin Shrine, you will first need to find the Yiga Clan Marietta Branch. This is directly to the west of Mekar Island and on the Aldor Foothills.

From the foothills move north towards Mount Drena. You don’t need to travel to the top of the mountain just to the point where the cluster of rocks is.

From there start circling, to the right, around the mountaintop. There will be another rock below you. The Shrine is located on the northeastern slope of the mountain.

Kiuyoyou Shrine

The Kiuyoyou Shrine is on the west side of the Great Hyrule Forest region in Zelda: TotK. You need to move west from the Aldor Foothills area to reach a path toward the Rowan Plain.

You will find the shrine in the open area next to multiple trees. If you are moving from the Forgotten Temple, you should climb the cliffs on the east side to reach the open grounds.

Head north from your direction, and you will encounter the Kiuyoyou shrine in the middle of the field in Tears of the Kingdom.

Musanokir Shrine

The Musanokir Shrine is located in the heart of the Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: TotK. To get to the Shrine, you can start from the Military Training Camp and approach it by using the road.

The road doesn’t go all the way through and you will need to navigate the jungle which is filled with enemies and you can get lost easily.

The best and easiest way is by using a chasm to move down and then make your way to the shrine. The nearest chasm from the Korok Woods is in the Minshi Woods. You can approach them from the Military Training Camp.

On the road, the chasm will be to your right. Before jumping into the Chasm, you will need some Brightbloom Seeds to illuminate the depth. When you jump in, use your glider to avoid the walls as well as the cushion you’re landing.

In the depths, you will need to move to the center of the island, south of the Rikonasum lightroot. From the Surface, this route is difficult because of the woods and the fog but here, the tree density is moderate and you only need to look out for the red growths which can deal damage.

When you land the will be a path with drops on either side, if you can’t see the path use your bow to shoot the Brightbloom Seed.

After the path, there will be some trees with some growth in front. Climb onto the tree nearest to the growth and glide to the clearing after the growth.

After the plain, you will find some trees to your left. To the left of the trees, there will be a clearing. This path will also have no red growth.

Move on straight until you reach a steep climb and a shrine on top. This is the shrine you will need to move to. There will be some rocks you can climb onto and reach the Shrine. Also, examine the Rikonasum lightroot to illuminate the area around the shrine.

In the shrine, stand in the middle. Use Ascend ability to move to the surface. On the surface, you will find the Deku Tree. Next to the Deku Tree is the Musanokir Shrine.

Ninjis Shrine

The Ninjis Shrine is located to the south of the Korok forest in Zelda: TotK. The direct route to reach the Ninjis shrine is not available and it is heavily blocked by the dark forest. You can only reach the Shrine easily by gliding towards it.

To glide, you can choose the two nearby Skyview towers. These are far from the previous starting points but it is quite easy to get to the shrine. If you are in the Thyphlo Ruins which is to the north of the Great Hyrule forest, the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower can be used.

Using the skyview tower, move up the sky and glide south. Use Tulin for a boost if needed. If you don’t have Tulin, it’s not a big deal because the journey is not that long.

When you are near Bravery Island, look down and pin the location of the Shrine. Now descend. As you leave the Sky Region, a thick fog will engulf you and your vision will be affected.

Use your map to navigate as you descend and fall slowly toward the Ninjis Shrine.

Pupunke Shrine

The Pupunke Shrine is also located in the Great Hyrule Forest and it can be found in the Northeast of the Deku Tree which is in the center of the shrine in Zelda: TotK. The Pupunke Shrine can also be approached from the Depths.

Starting from the Great Fairy Tera in the Military Training Camp, take the road which leads away from the camp. At the intersection, take the right and head into the Minshi Woods. To your left, there will be a chasm. Jump down the chasm and take the path you see in front. This path has poes on it which you can collect and exchange with valuable items on the surface.

After the path, there will be a group of different trees and a Gloom in front of them. to your right, there will be a small patch that you can cross easily. On the plains after the gloom, move northeast.

Pass through the trees, there will be gloom to the left of the woods. Pass over the gloom and you will find the Eknupup Lightroot. Light it up and the area will be illuminated.

To the north of the lightroot, there is a forest behind it, the gloom is least wide and you can hop over to cross it.

Next, turn left and move along the gloom boundary and pass the hill. There will be a platform to the right. You can use this platform to move to the Surface. In the platform, pick the ascend ability and move up.

On the surface, the shrine will be southeast of your position. move towards the Deku Tree to the south and from there, you can follow the Edamame pods to find the crystal and the Pupunke shrine is to the first left in the dark forest.

Sakunbomar Shrine

The Sakunbomar Shrine is located to the west of the Korok Forest and in the Darker region of the Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: TotK. To Reach the Sakunbomar Shrine, you will first locate and head to the Deku Tree in the middle of the forest.

To reach the Deku Tree, you can use the depth but they are dangerous because of the glooms and the enemies down there. The next and easier option is to use the sky and land in the middle of the forest.

To fly towards the Deku Tree, you will need a Skyview Tower. if you are near the Drenan Highlands Chasm, you can find a Skyview tower to your east in the Thyphlo Ruins.

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is in the middle of the ruins. Use the skyview tower and when in the air, head south.

When you are near the island before the brave island, descend to the ground. The Forest has a thick fog on it and you will be blinded so it is advised to mark the location of the center.

When in the forest, discover the Deku Tree and the Musanokir shrine. Now move northwest and you will find Zooki. After talking to Zooki, move straight and you will enter the darker part of the forest.

You will need to fight against skeleton soldiers and walking trees. This will be a difficult place to survive and you will need all the help from your spirit companions.

In the forest, multiple enemies will fight you and you will need to kill all of them because the shrine is not on the pedestal.

Sikukuu Shrine

Sikukuu Shrine is located in the Northeastern part of the Great Hyrule orest and beyond Lake Mekar in Zelda: TotK. This shrine is directly visible from the Thyphlo Ruins.

From the Thyphlo Ruins, use the bridge to the west to exit them. now move along the bank of the lake until you find a Hudson Sign.

Collect the loot from here and then move in the direction away from the lake and towards the valley. The Sikukuu Shrine will be in front of you and it will be a little elevated from the base of the valley.

You can also fly directly towards the Sikukuu Shrine by using the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and gliding towards the shrine.

Tenmaten Shrine

The Tenmaten Shrine is found on the southwest side of the Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda: TotK. You need to make your way south from the Elma Knolls toward the Irch Plain area.

Once you reach the plains, look for the entrance of the Irch Plain cave. Head straight and locate the Elma Knolls Well inside toward the end side of the cave.

You will find a river opposite the location of the Tenmated shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. This is the best way to reach the site, so follow it thoroughly.