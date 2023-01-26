How To Romance Everyone In The Witcher 3

Yennefer and Triss are the two main romantic interests for Geralt to choose from in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. If you decide to romance both of them, you will be in for a rude awakening because Yennefer and Triss will eventually find out that they are being played. This is where you will learn an important lesson that you should never anger a sorceress let alone two of them at the same time.

Regardless of who you choose, Geralt will also have one-night stands with several other women in the base game as well as in the Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone expansion packs. These do not affect your relationship with either Yennefer or Triss but do make for something to unlock with the right choices.

The following guide will point out all of the characters you can romance in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. You will also get to know which choices to make in which quest to make it happen.

Your main romance options

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Yennefer is the one true love of Geralt following his genie wish that bound both of them forever in the novels. You will get to experience the same events in The Witcher 3 as well as find out how incredibly powerful of a sorceress she can be.

You will have two opportunities to romance Yennefer in The Witcher 3 provided that you make the right dialogue choices in several different quests. It is important to note that if you fail to romance her the first time, you will automatically be unable to do so the second time.

In the main quest, The King is Dead – Long Live the King, choose to kiss Yennefer after defeating the Earth Elemental in the secret laboratory.

after defeating the Earth Elemental in the secret laboratory. Then choose to watch her undress after teleporting back to her room to romance Yennefer for the first time.

If you successfully unlocked the first Yennefer romance scene, you can do it again a second time in the following quests.

In the secondary quest, The Last Wish, choose to tell Yennefer that you love her when you both are sitting on the mountainside near the end.

when you both are sitting on the mountainside near the end. Following that, accept her invitation to go to her room once the dinner finishes in the main quest, No Place Like Home, to romance her for a second time.

Triss Merigold

Similar to the previous games in the franchise, Yennefer will not be the only main romantic interest to pursue in The Witcher 3. You will also have Triss Merigold, a fiery redheaded sorceress who is known more for her powerful healing magic.

You will only have one opportunity to romance Triss in The Witcher 3 and that involves doing her side quests as well as making the right decisions in them.

During the masquerade in the A Matter of Life and Death quest, make sure to kiss Triss when given the option.

when given the option. When Triss is about to leave with the mages in the Now or Never side quest, choose to say that you want her to stay and that you love her.

If you followed the dialogues right, you will be able to romance Triss at the lighthouse and she will be locked in the game as your primary love interest.

Both Yennefer and Triss

Being too greedy will have repercussions. There is nothing stopping you from romancing both Yennefer and Triss at the same time in the same playthrough. You might think that they will never know, but they do come to find out in the end.

If you romanced both of them, you will get a secondary quest called It Takes Three to Tango. Here, Yennefer and Triss will lead you to a bedroom together by suggesting that they want to share you. However, when things are about to start, they both will handcuff you to the bed and leave you in your birthday suit to teach you a lesson.

Following this ending, Yennefer and Triss will no longer be your main love interests. If you want to save yourself, make sure to deny their offer of going to the bedroom as a trio.

Your secondary romance options

Some characters are secondary romance options in The Witcher 3, meaning that there are not interested in a long-term relationship like Yennefer and Triss.

They are a one-time fling that begins in the heat of a moment, albeit you will still need to make the right decisions.

Jutta an Dimun

Jutta an Dimun is a fierce warrior who is known as the Iron Maiden by the people of Skellige. She is another secondary romantic interest in The Witcher 3 that you can unlock by simply participating in fistfights.

After completing her tasks in The Iron Maiden side quest, fight her in a fistfight and win .

. Then accept her invitation by visiting her home later on where you can agree to get in bed.

Keira Metz

Keira Metz is another sorceress you can hook up with, for a single night that is. You will bump into her fairly early in the game, following which you need to complete all of her side quests until you reach the final one.

Take note that you need to save Keira in order to romance her. That means not picking a fight with her at any point in the game.

While having a candlelit dinner in the Favor for a Friend side quest, tell Keira that she does not need to ask you twice after she suggests being friends with benefits.

She will then disappear into the woods after asking you to follow her. You will find her by the water to trigger an intimate scene.

Sasha (Cantarella)

Carthia van Canten or Cantarella is a member of the Nilfgaardian Secret Service and works as a spy to extract information from important people. She is a woman of excellent memory and intelligence, and also possesses stunning looks to lure men of importance.

Sasha is her undercover name and romancing her is actually pretty easy in the game. All you need to do is be good at Gwent.

During the High Stakes quest, defeat Sasha in Gwent .

. Then at the end of the quest, accept her offer for dinner over at the Kingfisher.

over at the Kingfisher. Finally, choose to sleep with her when prompted.

Shani

Shani is an old friend of Geralt. She is a talented medic who was featured in all of the previous games. In The Witcher 3, however, you will not meet Shani until starting the Hearts of Stone expansion pack.

She has her own set of side quests to complete but romancing Shani is a lengthy process. You need to make several choices at various points in her quests.

During the A Midnight Clear side quest, gift Shani either Rowan Berries or Chamomiles .

or . Then choose to kiss her when you both reach the tree.

when you both reach the tree. When she asks if you would like to go back, tell her that the kiss sure did not sate you to trigger the romance scene.

Syanna (Sylvia Anna)

Sylvia Anna, otherwise known as Syanna, is a new character who plays an important role in the Blood and Wine expansion pack. She is the alienated sister of duchess Anna Henrietta who wants to take revenge on her royal family.

Despite her anger issues, you will have a chance to romance Syanna near the end of the Blood and Wine storyline.

After defeating the Cloud Giant in the Beyond Hill and Dale quest, Syanna will suggest that you can still be useful to her. Ask her how and then let her have her way with you.

Brothels

There are three main brothels in The Witcher 3 which you can visit any time to drop some coin and get a warm companion for the night.