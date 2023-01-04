The Witcher 3 Best Death March Builds

The Witcher 3 is not a challenging game unless you choose to play on the highest difficulty, the Death March. The game will test your abilities and knowledge at Death March, so you need the best Death March builds to have a chance of completing The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Well, there can’t be a single best Witcher 3 Death March build, and it will take some to try out and pick the best gears and abilities. We have prepared this guide so you can know about some of the best Witcher 3 Wild Hunt death march builds and get started.

You can test out these builds and, with little alterations, make a fantastic Death March build that suits your playstyle in TW3.

The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine Death March build

Gear

Grandmaster Wolven Steel Sword

Aerondight

Feline Crossbow

Ekhidna Decoction

Ekimmara Decoction

Water Hag Decoction

Grandmaster Feline Armour

Grandmaster Feline Trousers

Grandmaster Feline Gauntlets

Grandmaster Feline Boots

Superior Grapeshot

Superior Northern Wind

Abilities

Muscle Memory

Strength Training

Counterattack

Razor Focus

Cat School Techniques

Euphoria Mutation

Precise Blows

Crushing Blows

Whirl

Sunder Armour

Delusion Heightened Tolerance

Acquired Tolerance

Crippling Strikes

Aerondight is a gear piece you will get after installing the Blood and Wine DLC and completing the There Can Be Only One quest. After that, the gear we use is Ekimmara Decoction. It allows you to regenerate your health while dealing damage to the enemies. While the Ekhidna Decoction helps in restoring health while you are consuming stamina.

All the gears we used were to balance out the Death March build. These gears work well with the abilities we have chosen. Muscle Memory will allow you to increase the damage done by fast attacks.

The other abilities, like Strength Training, Precise Blows, Crushing Blows, etc., all increase the damage output. The defense of this build is on the weaker side, but the extra damage abilities will compensate for that quite well.

You will be earning HP regularly while dealing damage, so the only thing you need to work on is parry and dodge techniques. Mastering these abilities and using the gears and skills mentioned above make this an amazing Death March build in The Witcher 3.

OP Death March build

Gear

Griffin Steel Sword – Mastercrafted

Griffin Silver Sword – Mastercrafted

Mastercrafted Feline Armor

Mastercrafted Feline Gauntlets

Mastercrafted Feline Boots

Mastercrafted Feline Gloves

Mastercrafted Feline Trousers

Abilities

Muscle Memory

Crippling Strikes

Precise Blows

Whirl

Quen Intensity

Quen Discharge

Heightened Tolerance

Resolve

Cat School Techniques

Mutation: Euphoria

Refreshment

Exploding Shield

Active Shield

The sword we use will boost some essential stats like Sign Intensity, Critical Damage, Critical hit chance, etc. The other sword we are using is similar to the first one. We don’t use the Feline versions because these two complement each other, and we get the double output. It means the Sign Intensity, Critical Damage, etc., will be doubled.

Other than that, the Mastercrafted Armor set will increase the attack power significantly and give you some resistance against the enemy’s attacks. We primarily use the Feline armor set because of the Cat School Techniques.

Because of this ability, each piece of light armor set will deal 25% more critical hit damage along with 5% more fast attack damage. So this single ability plays a significant role in making an overpowered Death march build in The Witcher 3.

Other abilities are similar to the first build we used, with some differences, like the Whirl. This will allow you to do a spinning attack to deal extra damage. We use the Quen Intensity and Quen Discharge abilities to boost the Quen Sign Intensity and reflect the incoming damage.

The Refreshment ability we use will help restore health whenever you take a potion. Together, these gears and abilities make a well-balanced OP Death March build in The Witcher 3 for you.