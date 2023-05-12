The Witcher 3 Bombs Guide

Witchers are masters of the sword and wield basic magic to help them slay monsters that now plague the world. Besides their blade and magic, Witchers depend heavily on alchemy items like bombs to help them take out monsters more easily in The Witcher 3.

You get access to several tools that are at your disposal in your journey to find Ciri and take down the Wild Hunt. One of the best items in your arsenal is your selection of bombs. Geralt can get his hands on several different types of bombs in The Witcher 3, all of which serve different purposes.

Here, we will help you learn about the different bombs, how to get them and how to use them efficiently.

How bombs work

We don’t need to explain what bombs are. Small canisters that go boom. That’s it! You can throw these bombs almost anywhere at a limited distance. If you are locked to a target, Geralt will automatically throw a bomb at the target’s feet, making it much easier to throw bombs quickly in combat.

Bombs have a limited area of effect where they cause damage. The AoE diminishes as the range from the center of the explosion. Enemies close to the bomb will take damage, and those farther away will be immune to the effect of the bomb. The same goes for Geralt; try to throw bombs from a safe distance, so you don’t get caught in your explosion.

Since bombs are tied to the alchemy skill trees, you can even improve their effect by upgrading the appropriate Alchemy abilities.

How to get Bombs in Witcher 3

You can easily purchase bombs from the vendors you meet in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Almost all vendors carry basic bombs that you can buy. Other than this, you can craft your bombs, which is the recommended way to get your bombs.

Crafting allows you to get access to a large variety of bomb types, and you can also craft enhanced and superior versions of bombs.

As you roam the world of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, you can gather all of the ingredients that you need to craft bombs pretty easily. You only need a handful of basic ingredients and pure alcohol to craft bombs for yourself.

When you start the game, Geralt has a few basic bomb recipes on him, allowing you to craft basic early-game bombs without any hassle. For crafting other variants of bombs, you need to get their recipes or diagrams.

How to get Bomb recipes

Similar to purchasing bombs, many of the bomb recipes can be directly purchased from vendors in the TW3. Most of these recipes do not spawn early in the game, and as you progress, you will see bomb recipes in vendor inventories.

The recipes for enhanced and superior variants of bombs are never found for sale and are found in the treasure chests that you loot in TW3 Wild Hunt.

Random chests can contain random recipes for better bomb variants. Some unique bomb recipes can also be found here that don’t normally spawn in the world.

How to use Bombs

Using bombs is very easy in TW3 Wild Hunt. You get to learn how to use bombs in the tutorial for the game. Still, since you can skip the tutorial at the start, many players might have missed out on the tutorial.

On Playstation and Xbox, you need to hold the left lower bumper (L2) and select the bomb from the quick menu that opens. After you have equipped the bomb from all the available ones, you can press and hold the right bottom bumper (R2) to aim the bomb.

You do see a line that depicts the trajectory of your throw, but keep in mind that the bomb will roll after it hits the ground, so you need to decide where you want to throw the bomb. On PC, press the middle mouse button to throw bombs. Holding the button allows you to aim, the same as for consoles.

If you are locked to a target, simply pressing the throw button will result in Geralt automatically throwing the bomb at your target’s feet. This allows Geralt to get a perfect throw without aiming during combat.

All bombs and recipes in Witcher 3