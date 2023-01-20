How To Get Bear School Gear In The Witcher 3

The Bear School Gear is easily one of the best armor sets you can get in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Also known as the Ursine armor set, if you are looking to boost your defenses and make Geralt nearly immune to all small-scale damage, prepare to head out to find the Bear School Gear.

Each Ursine gear gives you some of the best physical defense in The Witcher 3. When wearing the entire set, Geralt also gets improved adrenaline gains which other heavy armor sets in the game do not offer.

The following guide will tell you how to start the Scavenger Hunt for the Bear School Gear and where to find all of its diagrams in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to start Scavenger Hunt: Bear School Gear

You can purchase the first map fragment from the armorer in Oxenfurt, southeast of Novigrad. This will start the scavenger hunt for the Ursine armor set.

Do note that all of the Ursine diagrams are located in Skellige. If you missed the armorer in Oxenfurt, you can still purchase a map fragment from the armorer in Kaer Trolde after reaching Skellige.

Also, you can automatically start the scavenger hunt by directly finding a diagram. You do not really need a map fragment.

Where to find the Bear School Gear diagrams?

The Bear School Gear consists of seven diagrams. These include four for the main armor set, one each for the silver and steel sword, and one for the crossbow. You can collect them in any order.

Ursine armor diagrams location

You need to head to the ruins of Castle Tuirseach on an island in the northeast corner of Skellige. Clear any enemies that are there to welcome you and make your way to the dungeon on the lower levels of the castle ruins.

Use the lever on the wall to open all of the cells of the dungeon and go through the hole in the ground to enter the throne room. Loot the chest in the corner to get the Ursine armor, boots, gauntlets, and trouser diagrams.

Ursine silver sword location

Head to Fort Etnir directly east of Kaer Trolde. Clear out the Harpies along the way and then the Gargoyles and Ice Elemental guarding the ruins of Fort Etnir.

Make your way inside and enter the room on the east side, opposite the main entrance. There is a skeleton here that you can loot for the Ursine silver sword diagram.

Ursine steel sword location

You need to head to the Ruined Inn which is located all the way south of the main Skellige region, next to Fyresdal. You will need to clear out the Ruined Inn first of some Sirens and Wraiths before going down the stairs.

The chest is in the room on the right. Loot it for the Ursine steel sword diagram.

Ursine crossbow location

For the crossbow, sail to an island in the northwest corner. Reach the marked location on the map just below the Old Watchtower to find a cave. There will be two paths here. You need to take the right one.

Follow the trail and climb the ledge until you notice some lights around a skeleton. Loot the corpse for the Ursine crossbow diagram.

How to craft the Ursine armor and weapons