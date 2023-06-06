Glyphs provide upgrades to your armors and enhance the intensity of your signs in The Witcher 3. Although you can get almost all glyphs in the game through drops from chests and enemies, it’s always better to just craft them on your own, so you can get whatever glyph you want and whenever you want.

Glyph crafting follows the same rules as crafting anything else in The Witcher 3. You need to have the recipe, or in this case, Diagram, and the required resources to craft it yourself

There are 10 different glyph diagrams in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt that you need to get if you want to be able to craft all the glyphs in the game.

The Witcher 3 Glyph crafting diagram locations

Most of the ingredients required to craft glyphs are common, so all the focus falls on where to get the diagrams that allow you to craft the said glyphs in TW3.

Let us look at the location of all the glyph diagrams in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, and what each glyph does.

Lesser Glyph of Aard

The glyph increases the intensity of the Aard Sign by 2%. You need 1x Lesser Glyph of Infusion, 1x Sapphire dust, and 1x Infused dust to craft the Lesser Glyph of Aard. You can purchase its Diagram from the following:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Willis – White Orchard

Armorer – Midcopse

Fergus Graem – Crow’s Perch

Yoana – Crow’s Perch

The Pellar – Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Armorer – Hierarch Square

Greater Glyph of Aard

The glyph increases the intensity of the Aard Sign by 10%. You need 2x Lesser Glyph of Aard to craft the Greater Glyph of Aard. The Diagram can be purchased from:

Gremist – Gedyneith on Ard Skellig

The Pellar – Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midscope

Armorer – Larvik

Armorer – Kaer Trolde citadel

Runewright – Upper Mill

Lesser Glyph of Axii

The glyph increases the intensity of the Axii Sign by 2%. You need 1x Lesser Glyph of Infusion, 1x Emerald dust, and 1x Infused dust to craft the Lesser Glyph of Axi. You can purchase its Diagram from the following:

Willis – White Orchard

Armorer – Midcopse

Fergus Graem – Crow’s Perch

Yoana – Crow’s Perch

The Pellar – Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Armorer – Midcopse

Armorer – Hierarch Square

Greater Glyph of Axii

The glyph increases the intensity of the Axii Sign by 10%. You need 2x Lesser Glyph of Axii to craft the Greater Glyph of Axii. The Diagram can be purchased from:

The Pellar -Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Gremist – Gedyneith on Ard Skellig

Armorer – Larvik on Hindarsfjall

Armorer – Kaer Trolde citadel

Runewright – Upper Mill

Lesser Glyph of Igni

The glyph increases the intensity of the Igni Sign by 2%. You need 1x Lesser Glyph of Infusion, 1x Amber dust, and 1x Infused dust to craft the Lesser Glyph of Igni. You can purchase its Diagram from the following:

Willis – White Orchard

Fergus Graem – Crow’s Perch

Yoana – Crow’s Perch

The Pellar – Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Armorer – Midcopse

Armorer – Hierarch Square

Greater Glyph of Igni

The glyph increases the intensity of the Igni Sign by 10%. You need 2x Lesser Glyph of Igni to craft the Greater Glyph of Igni. The Diagram can be purchased from:

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Armorer – Larvik

Lesser Glyph of Quen

The glyph increases the intensity of Quen Sign by 2%. You need 1x Lesser Glyph of Infusion, 1x Ruby dust, and 1x Infused dust to craft the Lesser Glyph of Quen. You can purchase its Diagram from the following:

Willis – White Orchard

Fergus Graem – Crow’s Perch

Yoana – Crow’s Perch

Armorer – Midcopse

The Pellar – Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Merchant – outside the Nilfgaardian Army Group ‘Center’ Camp

Armorer – Hierarch Square

Scoia’tael Merchant – forest outside Novigrad

Gremist – Gedyneith

Greater Glyph of Quen

The glyph increases the intensity of the Quen Sign by 10%. You need 2x Lesser Glyph of Quen to craft the Greater Glyph of Quen. The Diagram can be purchased from:

The Pellar – Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Gremist – Gedyneith on Ard Skellig

Armorer – Larvik on Hindarsfjall

Armorer – Kaer Trolde citadel

Runewright – Upper Mill

Lesser Glyph of Yrden

The glyph increases the intensity of the Yrden Sign by 2%. You need 1x Lesser Glyph of Infusion, 1x Amethyst dust, and 1x Infused dust to craft the Lesser Glyph of Yrden. You can purchase its Diagram from the following:

Willis – White Orchard

Fergus Graem – Crow’s Perch

Yoana – Crow’s Perch

Armorer – Midcopse

The Pellar – Blackbough

Keira Metz – Midcopse

Merchant – outside the Nilfgaardian Army Group ‘Center’ Camp

Armorer – Hierarch Square

Scoia’tael Merchant – forest outside Novigrad

Gremist – Gedyneith

Greater Glyph of Yrden

The glyph increases the intensity of the Yrden Sign by 10%. You need 2x Lesser Glyph of Yrden to craft the Greater Glyph of Yrden. The Diagram can be purchased from: